A "danger to life" weather alert issued by the Met Office earlier this week has been updated as the country braces for up to 80mph winds.

The warning was previously set to hit much of Scotland on Thursday, December 21 from 12am to 11:59pm with this now set to last until around 9pm.

According to the meteorological organisation, Storm Pia will bring with it "strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption."

Speaking of the updated warning, the Met Office added: "Given higher confidence on wind strength, the impact level has been updated. The end time has also been brought forward."

What to expect as Met Office updates 'danger to life' warning for Scotland

The Met Office has warned of disruption to travel and predicted some short-term loss of power during the "danger to life" alert.

Here is everything the Met Office has predicted as Scotland braces for yet another yellow weather warning:

  • Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
  • Some short-term loss of power and other services
  • Coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

What does a Met Office yellow weather warning mean?

These warnings are issued for a range of weather situations that are likely to cause some low-level impact (such as travel disruption) to a limited area.

Such weather warnings mean most people can continue with their day as normal.

Other yellow warnings are issued when extreme weather is capable of causing an impact on most but where the certainty of this is much lower.

Find out more about your local weather forecast on the Met Office website.