According to the meteorological organisation, Storm Pia will bring with it "strong winds across a large swathe of the country Thursday, causing some travel disruption."

Speaking of the updated warning, the Met Office added: "Given higher confidence on wind strength, the impact level has been updated. The end time has also been brought forward."

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️



The yellow wind warning end time has been brought forward, and the warning impact level has been updated



Thursday 0000 - 2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ https://t.co/Oz2T7XISQT pic.twitter.com/p8m85Pxtna — Met Office (@metoffice) December 20, 2023

What to expect as Met Office updates 'danger to life' warning for Scotland

The Met Office has warned of disruption to travel and predicted some short-term loss of power during the "danger to life" alert.

Here is everything the Met Office has predicted as Scotland braces for yet another yellow weather warning:

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

Some short-term loss of power and other services

Coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across central and northern areas of the UK



Thursday 0000 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Z2OIi53HCd — Met Office (@metoffice) December 18, 2023

What does a Met Office yellow weather warning mean?





These warnings are issued for a range of weather situations that are likely to cause some low-level impact (such as travel disruption) to a limited area.

Such weather warnings mean most people can continue with their day as normal.

Other yellow warnings are issued when extreme weather is capable of causing an impact on most but where the certainty of this is much lower.

Find out more about your local weather forecast on the Met Office website.