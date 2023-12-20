The Bank has hiked UK base rates from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25%, resulting in much higher borrowing costs for households and businesses.

Financial markets moved to fully price in a cut in base rates by May in the wake of today’s inflation data, and a near-50% chance of a reduction by March.

READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

The Office for National Statistics said that annual UK consumer prices index inflation fell from 4.6% in October to 3.9% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast annual inflation of 4.4% for November. Annual inflation touched a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022.

Falls in petrol and diesel prices helped push annual inflation lower in November, and there was also a downward effect from food prices.

However, on food prices, the ONS said: “Although the annual inflation rate for food has been slowing, food prices are still high following relatively sharp rises over the latest two years. The overall price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by around 27% over the two years between November 2021 and November 2023. This compares with a rise of around 9% over the 10 years between November 2011 and November 2021.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Peculiar UK problems the Tories would rather hide

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee struck a hawkish tone when it announced last Thursday that base rates were being held at 5.25%.

The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street said then: “As illustrated by the November monetary policy report projections, the committee continues to judge that monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time. Further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures.”

And three of the nine-strong MPC voted unsuccessfully for a quarter-point rise in rates last week.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, flagged “a risk that policymakers keep policy too tight as primarily global forces push inflation down”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This controversy is only going to intensify

However, he declared the “EY ITEM Club expects the MPC’s tone to start changing when the committee meets next in February, with rate cuts likely from the spring onwards”.

He noted that “November’s UK inflation data added to the growing list of unexpected news, with inflation in advanced economies recently coming in lower than forecasters’ predictions”.

Mr Beck said: “Another downside surprise, and the scale of November’s undershoot, calls into question the justification of the MPC’s ‘high for longer’ rhetoric around interest rates. Indeed, the fact that oil and gas prices are now lower and sterling’s value is higher than the Bank of England’s conditioning assumptions in its last forecast mean inflation is likely to continue to fall faster than the central bank predicted.

“This likelihood is further strengthened by pipeline price pressures continuing to ease, with producer input prices falling 2.6% year-on-year in November, negative for the sixth consecutive month, while inflation in output prices was negative for the fourth time in the last five months.”

He added: “Services inflation and pay growth are still out of line with bringing inflation back to the 2% target. But services inflation should continue to fall, reflecting the lagged impact of less expensive energy filtering through to services firms and a sluggish economy. On the wages front, growth is slowing and this trend should continue as the jobs market loosens and lower inflation means workers and employers feel less need to negotiate bumper pay rises.”

Mr Beck noted the “risk of a significant increase in energy prices connected to geopolitical tensions could delay the loosening of policy”, but added: “The weight of disinflationary forces is such that a serious rise in prices would be needed to arrest inflation’s decline.”

James Smith, developed markets economist at Dutch bank ING, said: “We think markets are right to be pricing a number of rate cuts for 2024. Investors now expect 140bp (basis points) of cuts in 2024 after this latest downside surprise on inflation, starting in May.

“That’s maybe pushing it, and we still think the Bank will prefer to tread a little more cautiously with 100bp of cuts starting in August. But interestingly, this data has also seen investors reassess where the BoE stands relative to the Fed and European Central Bank. Up until now, markets had been expecting both of the latter to be much more aggressive than the BoE, but that narrative seems to be fading.”

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at stockbroker Charles Stanley, flagged continuing challenges on the inflation front, although he saw a “strong possibility” of a cut in UK base rates in the second or third quarter of next year.

Mr Morgan said: “Although price pressures show clear signs of easing and the UK economy teeters on the edge of recession, there is a risk the ‘easy wins’ on inflation are behind us, so in the near term the BoE will still lean towards keeping rates in restrictive territory. Just as squeezing the last bits of toothpaste out of the tube is more difficult, squeezing the remnants of unwanted inflation out of the system can be tricky, so it needs to maintain restrictive interest rates for a while longer.

“Given inflation numbers are on a firmly downward trajectory and the weaker signals now coming from the economy, attention is now laser-focused on when the first interest-rate cuts might arrive. Indeed, markets have already moved significantly to price a handful of them in over 2024, which ironically stands to bring forward some of the effects and make the Bank’s job a bit more difficult heading into the new year.”

He added: “Alongside a tight jobs market, the cheaper borrowing now appearing translates to less financial stress and higher demand, which could make it harder to keep a lid on price rises going forward. We can therefore expect the Bank to continue to talk tough as it pushes back on the view that price rises are well under control and its job is close to finished. Overall, it’s likely interest rates will remain in restrictive territory for most of 2024, but an initial cut in the second or third quarter is a strong possibility.”

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said: “This startling fall in inflation will further reassure people and businesses that there is light at the end of the tunnel in the struggle against eye-watering price rises.

“Inflation should continue slowing at a decent pace next year as a struggling economy and lower food costs help drag the headline rate to within touching distance of the Bank of England’s 2% target by the autumn.”

Flagging his belief that rates could start falling by next autumn, Mr Thiru added: “Easing core and services inflation suggest that underlying price pressures are relenting. The likely squeeze on wages from rising unemployment and a stagnating economy should help to continue to keep them on a downward trajectory.

“These inflation numbers suggest that the Bank of England is too pessimistic in its rhetoric over when interest rates could start falling. A deteriorating economy could push the Bank to start loosening policy by the autumn, particularly if inflationary pressures continuing easing.”

Jake Finney, economist at accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, said: “Headline inflation may increase slightly early in the new year as the CPI basket is re-weighted and the household energy price cap is increased by 5%. However, a continued easing of overall inflation pressures, alongside a likely gradual decline in the energy price cap from April onwards, could see headline inflation end 2024 at around 3%.”