And, as a lawyer specialising in this area, the businesses and organisations I work with are experiencing financial difficulties. My team and I wouldn’t be involved otherwise.

No organisation or sector is immune to financial distress. That is especially the case in the challenging economic landscape that we currently find ourselves in, characterised by high inflation and interest rates that have increased sharply from where they were two years ago.

There can be a range of reasons why a business might find itself struggling, even in a more benign economy. In many instances the issue can be outwith the company’s control – pushing otherwise well-run and profitable businesses to the brink.

Over the last couple of years, the restructuring and insolvency team at Burness Paull has worked on more than 50 significant instructions where a business has gone into an insolvency process.

They have come from a range of industries – manufacturing, engineering, energy, retail, hospitality, financial services – and the triggers for insolvency have been wide-ranging, highlighting the broad range of challenges.

Staffing has been a common theme, with several businesses we have worked with struggling to find the workers they need post-Brexit and facing increased costs from having to rely on agency staff.

Others have seen delays to projects that have had a knock-on impact on income and cash flow, while the sharp increase in the price of raw materials and supply chain costs has also posed problems where businesses have previously committed to deliver projects at a price that is no longer realistic or profitable.

The good news is that, with the right advice and support, a positive outcome can often be achieved in the context of a difficult situation.

Firstly, in general, lenders are prepared to support. Where a borrower is showing signs of financial distress, most banks will work with customers where they can rather than driving enforcement.

That can buy time that, if used by the directors to take bold restructuring action and effect changes prior to entering insolvency, may protect the long-term viability of the business.

Even if a company is forced into administration, that is not necessarily the end of the road. Administration gives a company “breathing space” under the protection of a statutory moratorium to allow it to be rescued, reorganised, or its assets realised.

Depending on the specific circumstances, the outcome could be a sale of a business out of administration, allowing a business to continue from a new entity minus some of the pressures that have challenged the insolvent entity.

The key for us and other advisers when a company finds itself in this position is to achieve the best outcome for the business, its creditors, and other stakeholders.

At worst, that is about ensuring creditors are paid and effecting an orderly wind down.

However, in the best cases, it can see the continuation of the business (or parts of it) as a going concern – protecting the brand, assets, jobs, and supplier relationships that will hopefully offer a platform for it to go on and thrive.

Michael Thomson is a partner and head of restructuring and insolvency at Burness Paull LLP