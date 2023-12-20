The dualling of the A9 will finally be finished by the end of 2035, a decade later than initially promised, MSPs have been told.
Màiri McAllan, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity of Scotland, said a “rolling programme of construction” with sections opened “progressively.”
The minister said that nearly 50% of the road is expected to be dualled by the end of 2030, rising to 85% by the end of 2033, with the final section expected to open by the end of 2035.
However, one MSP said it would be difficult to take the minister at her word.
A promise to fully dual the single carriageway between Perth and Inverness by 2025 was first made in a 2007 SNP manifesto, with plans to widen around 80 miles of single-carriageway in 11 sections along the road formally made in 2011.
But just 11 miles in two sections have been dualled in the last 12 years.
Last year 13 people lost their lives on the A9, of those 12 were on single-carriageway sections.
Ms McAllan said the government had adopted a “hybrid” approach to funding the work, with the three remaining southern projects as individual capital-funded design and build contracts, and the remaining projects in the north and central sections delivered via two resource-funded Mutual Investment Model (MIM) contracts.
Construction will start on the Tomatin to Moy section next year and “should roll continually until the route between Perth and Inverness is fully dualled."
Ms McAllan told MSPs: ”This programme has faced challenges, and I acknowledge that it has not progressed at the pace we would have liked.
“They have of course been particular challenges with sky-high inflation causing slippage in a major capital project.
“However, the A9 is the backbone of Scotland, it must be safe, it must be reliable, it must be resilient and that is what this government will deliver.”
The total cost of the programme is now estimated at £3.7bn at April 2023 prices, equivalent to £2.45bn at April 2008 prices.
Official papers obtained by a Holyrood committee last week suggested the cabinet was told in 2018 that privately financing the £3billion plan to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness meant a longer timescale.
