He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 19 March, 2024.

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, Police Scotland said: "Benjamin Young is a sexual predator who manipulated and abused defenceless young children for his own sexual gratification.

“The nature of his offending, which included multiple serious sexual assaults, was truly horrific and through a long and complex investigation we were able to uncover the significant extent of his criminal behaviour, which also expanded across the dark web.



“He was directly responsible for creating and sharing unspeakable content which contributed to the wider demand and process of child sexual abuse across the world.



“Although what Young has done will no doubt have lasting impacts, we hope this conviction will serve as a warning to others who are involved in this kind of criminality.



“We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and protecting children from harm and abuse. I would urge anyone who is a victim of abuse to speak to police in the knowledge you will be listened to, taken seriously and fully supported.”