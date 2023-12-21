Farming
By Alec Ross
Scotland’s farmers have expressed their disappointment after the Scottish Government failed to return a total of £61 million of withdrawn agricultural funding to Tuesday’s draft budget, while failing to clarify when that would happen.
NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said: “Scotland’s farmers and crofters have been let down by Scotland’s proposed budget for 2024/25, especially as it also appears that further funding streams are being cut. While we have been assured that the monies will be returned to the agricultural budget in the future, these are hollow promises in the absence of a clear timetable.
“These budget cuts undermine the nation’s shared ambitions and the agricultural industry’s ability to play a full part in meeting its obligations around the production of food and drink, underpinning rural economies and communities whilst reducing emissions and enhancing biodiversity. Ensuring a just transition under much reduced budget will be incredibly difficult”.
Round-up
Newton Stewart’s final sale of the year yesterday saw a strong show of lambs achieving an average of 267p/kg or £113/head and selling to a peak of £150/head for Texels from Auchleach or to 295p/kg for Beltexes from Tormitchell.
Blackies sold to £123/head for Drannadow or 266p/kg for Markdhu, while mules sold to £129/head or 262p/kg for Knockody.
Calves at Carlisle yesterday topped at £570 for a British Blue bull from Bowe Dairy Farming Co, while Limousins peaked at £550 for bulls from Coombe Crag. Anguses sold to £530 for bulls from Brunt Hill, while heifers sold to £460 for British Blues from Low Drumrae and to £450 for Balnab.
Store cattle were plainer and quality met with demand as Limousin bullocks sold to £1,830 for Awhirk and Simmentals sold to £1,750 for the same vendor, while heifers peaked at £1,370 for a British Blue from Gimmenbie. And weaned calves sold to similar levels to the spring as bulls sold to £1,450 for Limousins from Dona Close, who also topped the Limousin bullocks at £1,400. Heifers also sold well, with Simmentals peaking at £1,300 for Oakrigg.
Prime lambs continued to meet with demand at Dumfries yesterday, and sold to £152/head for North Cowshaw or to 303p/kg for Rigghead. Cast sheep finished the year strongly, selling to £170 for Texel ewes from Dunjop and to £160 for Suffolk tups from Hartbush.
