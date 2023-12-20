Instead commuters have paid the off-peak fare no matter what time of day they travel, a scheme which will now be extended by three months until June 2024.

However, after two years of prices being frozen the cost of tickets will be increased by 8.7% from April, a hike which Scottish Labour called "eye-watering".

It means a return from Glasgow Central to Edinburgh will increase from £14.90 to £16.20, with tickets on the Caledonian Sleeper also set to rise by 8.7%.

Fiona Hyslop, Minister for Transport said: “The Scottish Government rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis. While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable.

Read More: Scots water industry regulator charged with "unacceptable use" of public funds

“From 1 April 2024, all ScotRail fares will increase by 8.7%. We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.

“Caledonian Sleeper fares will also increase by 8.7% and this will take effect from 1 January 2024.

“We continue to look at ways to encourage greater rail use and that is why we are extending our peak fares pilot for a further three months until June 2024.

“Fares and fares increases remain, on average, lower than across the rest of Great Britain. ScotRail also continue to develop fares initiatives which can help attract more passengers, while offering savings and added value to existing rail users.

“We are committed to investing in public transport and through this latest budget we will provide more than £2.5 billion to support it. This includes over £1.6 billion to operate, maintain and improve Scotland’s railway, £430 million in funding for concessionary travel and bus services, and £434 million to operate and invest in our ferries.”

Scottish Labour Transport spokesperson Alex Rowley said: “This eye-watering fare hike will hit Scots hard during a cost of living crisis and push Scotland’s rail service into a spiral of decline.



“The SNP-Green government is robbing money directly from the pockets of the thousands of workers who rely on trains to get to work.



“Public ownership was an opportunity to transform Scotland’s railway and deliver the affordable, reliable service passengers deserve – but under the SNP we have the same old overpriced chaos.



“We need affordable fares to help people through this cost of living crisis and encourage more people to use our trains.”