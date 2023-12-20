Also under question was a spend of £2,600 on £100 Christmas gift vouchers for each member of staff.

The auditor identified "widespread issues" with expense claims being submitted and approved without supporting itemised receipts.

The expenses claims exceeding set rates were found to have been submitted and approved without itemised receipts, including by the chief executive Alan Sutherland. One claim was for a dinner where the cost per head exceeded £200 per person. This, and other claims, included the purchase of alcohol, the audit said.

Audit Scotland said that the the financial management and governance issues found at the commission, which is the economic regulator of Scottish Water, fell "far short of what is expected of a public body".

It said that it was only once the issues were identified and reported by the auditor that retrospective approval was sought and received from the Scottish Government.

The public spending regulator said immediate action was required to address the issues and "promote a culture of best value across the organisation".

Stephen Boyle, the Auditor General said: "I am concerned that this amount of public money was spent without due process being followed or a clear assessment being undertaken to demonstrate that this expenditure represented value for money."

Audit Scotland said the Water Industry Commission for Scotland should have got approval from the Scottish Government for the cost of the training course. It said approval has to be sought for any service above £20,000 that has not been awarded through a competitive tender exercise.

It highlighted an example of expense claims being submitted and approved without supporting receipts involving the chief executive. The cost per head claimed for a dinner he attended exceeded £200 per person, despite the approved limit in the case being £25.

It said the Commission’s delegated limit for gifts is £75, which is the requirement of the Scottish Public Finance Manual. Gifts over this amount should have been approved by the Scottish Government.

It said the Christmas gift vouchers also represented a non-salary reward and should have been treated as a taxable benefit.

The associated £1,133 of tax and national insurance payments were eventually paid by the commission to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Audit Scotland said "unusually" for a public body, the commission’s existing policies do not explicitly prohibit the purchase of alcohol as a business expense. It said the commission hould introduce clear guidance on what is deemed to be acceptable in this regard.

The auditors said that on November 3, 2023, the deputy director of the Scottish Government’s Water Policy Division - the Commission’s sponsor department - provided retrospective approval for the expenditure.

Audit Scotland said: "Management should ensure that all expenditure incurred is in accordance with the requirements of the Commission’s Finance Policies and Guidelines, and the rules and guidance set out in the Scottish Public Finance Manual (SPFM). Where there is any dubiety as to whether this is the case, approval should be sought from the sponsor division prior to the expenditure being incurred.

Mr Boyle added: “Value for money should always be central to public bodies’ spending decisions.

“But these findings highlight unacceptable behaviour by senior Commission officials in the use of public funds. "I expect appropriate action to be taken to address the issues reported by the auditor.”

The commission employs 26 staff and incurred expenditure of £4.036 million during 2022/23 - with 67% relating to staff costs).

It received income of £5.288 million during the year, including levy income of £2.279 million from Scottish Water and £1.718 million from licensed providers, and £1.185 million from international work related to the Scottish Government’s Hydro Nation strategy.

It comes a month after the Herald revealed three executives of Scottish Water received nearly £1m in bonuses in the past five years - despite public sector pay rules that suspended the payments.

Three key executives of Scottish Water, Douglas Millican, Peter Farrer and Alan Scott, between them pulled in £969,000 in performance bonuses on top of six-figure salaries.

It comes despite the Scottish Government's public sector pay policy rules maintaining a suspension of performance related bonuses for over seven years.

State-owned Scottish Water, is included amongst the list of bodies, including Scottish Government's core directorates, its associated departments, agencies and corporations that the pay policy applies to. Other state-owned firms such as CalMac and Ferguson Marine are not included on the list.

The Scottish Government said ministers have approved the bonus payments and revealed Scottish Water had a longstanding exemption from the rules.

The commission has been approached for comment.