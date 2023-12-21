However, his victory, by just 19 votes, soon exposed bitter divisions.

Though he triumphed in a ballot of local members, senior figures, including under-fire Health Secretary Michael Matheson, backed one of his rivals, local councillor Paul Garner.

Shortly after Mr Giugliano won the internal battle, complaints were made to SNP HQ about his campaign.

He was accused of placing undue pressure on local members to support him, fabricating an endorsement, breaching spending limits in the internal contest and then lying about it.

There were claims too that he "offered sweeteners" to a rival to try and persuade them to withdraw from the contest.

Senior figures in the Falkirk district briefed media, describing the former policy convener as "toxic".

Mr Giugliano had always rejected the allegations.

Now, two months after the complaints were submitted, Lorna Finn, the SNP’s National Secretary, has backed the veteran activist.

In an email, seen by The Herald, Ms Finn said: “In reviewing all evidence provided, Mr Giugliano did not cross the line into a breach of those rules.

“On that basis, I have no grounds to recall the decision of SNP members in Falkirk in selecting Tony Giugliano as their candidate for the Westminster election.“

Mr Giugliano said: “I welcome the National Secretary’s ruling. Falkirk members selected me to be their general election candidate and I look forward to making the case for independence in the weeks and months ahead so that we can build a better country and escape Tory governments for good.”

One source told us there was a “cabal” who had dominated the local party for some time, who were upset at not getting their own way.

They said: “I'm glad Toni's been vindicated. This was a nasty smear campaign designed to bully him out - I'm glad he persevered and stuck with us.

“Above all, it's a victory for the ordinary members in Falkirk who voted in a candidate who could bring a new energy and communicate the benefits of independence.

"Their choice has been respected.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “No grounds were provided that would cause the National Secretary to recall the decision of members in Falkirk.”

The local woes are the latest headache for Mr Matheson, who is currently being investigated by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body over his £11,000 data roaming bill.

In a statement to MSPs last month, the health secretary said his teenage sons had watched football during a family holiday to Morrocco, running up the eyewatering charge.

Mr Matheson had initially agreed to pay £3,000 of the bill from his office expenses, with parliament agreeing to pay the rest.

But after learning that his sons were responsible for the bill, he said the family would pay the cost in full.

Mr Matheson’s integrity has come into question over the affair. He claimed he only learned about their use of his parliamentary iPad on Thursday 9 November, following days of media scrutiny over the staggering expenses claim.

However, on Monday 13 November, when asked directly if there was "any personal use" of the device during the family holiday, he told reporters: "No”.

When asked if anyone else could have used the device, he, again, said, "No".