Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts."

READ MORE: Kerry Hudson - Why I’m logging off Social media

There have been over 70,000 reports of problems on the platform from across multiple countries since 5.30am GMT, with user reports peaking at around 5.50am GMT.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

As of 6:30am X had yet to clarify what the problem was.