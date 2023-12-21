A city centre development opportunity in Dundee with the potential for student accommodation or other residential and commercial uses is up for sale at offers in the region of £3 million.
Brought to market by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, West Ward Works on Guthrie Street is a purpose-built print works providing a total of 193,156sq ft of accommodation on a developed site of 1.7 acres. The bulk of the property is estimated to date from the 1950s and is built around older accommodation thought to date from the turn of the 20th century or earlier.
Surrounding occupiers include the Verdant Works heritage museum, the Avertical World climbing centre, a number of established local businesses, and Dundee central mosque. The area is one of Dundee’s original industrial locations and is situated on the west side of the inner ring road, a short distance west of Dundee city centre.
"Buildings in this locale are generally Victorian in style," Shepherd partner Jonathan Reid said. "Some have been upgraded, refurbished, or demolished.
"There is also land upon which buildings once stood which has been redeveloped for alternative uses including private and rented residential, student accommodation, surgery use and retail, leisure, and licensed premises.”
West Ward Works is constructed around a Victorian section towards the middle of the property which comprises former jute weaving sheds built around a cast iron and timber structure with stone walls and a pitched timber roof.
The lower ground level accommodation includes a warehouse with body shop, storage areas, boiler room and service areas off, linking into a loading platform section connecting into a larger storage area. There is a loading ramp and turntable to facilitate the movement of goods.
The upper ground floor includes a large production areas with staff stores and other facilities, while the first floor comprises staff and administrative accommodation with large production areas to the east and west.
The second floor is similar to the first, but the two production areas are separated from the staff accommodation. The various levels are linked by goods and passenger lifts.
“We are inviting offers in the region of £3m on the basis of a cleared site to be provided by the vendor and subject to appropriate planning conditions and will also consider offers for the buildings as existing," Mr Reid added.
