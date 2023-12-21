Live

FMQs live: Humza Yousaf takes MSPs questions

By Andrew Learmonth

  • Humza Yousaf is back in Parliament for the final FMQs of 2023. He'll face questions from Douglas Ross, Anas Sarwar and a slew of backbenchers.
  • The First Minister will likely be pushed on the budget, which has not gone down well with a number of businesses and charities

