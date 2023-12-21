Electricians, labourers and cable hands working on the new Type 36 Royal Navy frigates being built in Scotland have voted to strike over pay.
The workers are employed by CBL Cable Contractors Limited based at the BAE Systems Govan and Scotstoun shipyards on the Clyde.
Around 30 members of the Unite union are planning to take industrial action over rates of pay. The group are paid £1 less per hour than other workers at the yard who receive the BAE Systems yard rate.
The dispute also involves travel related payments which Unite’s members are due as the Clyde shipyards falls under the scope of the Joint Industry Board Agreement.
Any strike action would take place in the new year, and could affect the timescale of the new warships delivery.
The strike action is planned for multiple days starting on 10 January and ending 27 March 2024.
In November, the CBL Cable workers indicated their anger over the pay dispute by emphatically backing strike action by 100 per cent on an 88 per cent turnout.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The CBL Cable workers are fully entitled to equal treatment at the Govan and Scotstoun yards. The company should stop paying lip service to the national agreement and immediately start paying the rate.
“Our members have their union’s full support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
The Joint Industry Board Agreement sets the standards for employment, grading and apprentice training in the electrical contracting industry.
This includes travel time and the use of a personal vehicle to travel to work which entitles workers to a mileage allowance.
The UK Ministry of Defence awarded a £4.2bn contract to BAE Systems in November 2022 to manufacture the next five City Class Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy in Glasgow.
The contract is estimated to sustain more than 4,000 jobs across BAE Systems and the wider UK maritime supply chain.
Stevie Dillon, Unite regional coordinator, added: “CBL Cable workers are fully prepared to go on strike to get the ‘shipyard rate’. They shouldn’t need to go on strike to get what they are owed, but make no mistake, they are fully prepared to fight for what they should be automatically getting.
“We would urge CBL Cable Contractors and BAE Systems to get back round the table to resolve this dispute before it further escalates.”
