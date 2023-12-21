THE transport minister has defended an inflation-busting increase in rail fares by almost 9% from next Spring.
Fiona Hyslop insisted passengers will overall be saving money because of a three month extension in the scrapping of the more expensive peak times tickets which was announced yesterday.
The move was announced yesterday along with the 8.7% rise - double the rate of inflation which stood at 3.9%, according to the latest official figure published in November.
It came a day after finance secretary Shona Robison cut the budget for rail services for next year by £80m.
READ MORE: Scotland weather: Storm Pia warning for Edinburgh rail travellers
Ms Robison told BBC radio this morning that the frail fare increase had been delayed from January last year when they were due to rise adding that the government would not be de-incentisiving rail travel as the fares don't go up until April.
"What you haven't said is that we're also extending the removal of peak fares which started in October now that will be extended right through to the end of June next year," she said.
"If you think about the payments people were paying on the Glasgow to Edinburgh return. In September this year they would have been paying £27.60.
READ MORE: Scottish Budget: How much humiliation can the Greens take?
"They are currently paying £14.20 and even with that increase of 9% it will only go up to just over £15.
"So in terms of value we are saving real commuters hundreds of pounds over this period. And of course that's on top of a freeze for seasonal and Flexi passes for almost two years.
"Pre pandemic the investment in our real services was £1 billion. With costs increasing, pay increasing, we're now investing £1.6 billion and we are going to have to get some more revenue from fares.
READ MORE: Scottish Budget: £200m cut to housing condemned amid homeless crisis
"But that [scrapping of the] peak fare extension - ask any commuter that is currently travelling at peak time... particularly in that major Glasgow Edinburgh travel corridor - they will tell you they are saving and will continue to save hundreds of pounds. So we are being fair."
She added that the removal of peak fares for nine months would support people "facing tough choices".
Scottish Conservative shadow transport minister Graham Simpson MSP said: “Fiona Hyslop seems completely oblivious to what the eye-watering hike in rail fares will mean for hard-pressed Scots.
“Workers who have already been punished by Shona Robison’s budget are now being asked by the SNP to fork out almost nine per cent more in rail fares, but the transport minister only showed how out of touch she is about that reality.
“It was astonishing to hear her dismiss fears that this will put off people from travelling on the SNP’s nationalised network, simply because they have delayed the increase for a few months.
“With the rail budget also being cut, it appears the SNP’s latest transport minister is failing in her role in fighting for greater investment in her portfolio.
“Alongside these hikes and unreliable services, passengers are getting a raw deal under the SNP.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here