From automation and data analytics to cloud computing and artificial intelligence, technology empowers companies to optimise processes, make informed decisions, and adapt swiftly to changing market demands.

Communication and collaboration have been revolutionised through digital platforms, allowing teams to work seamlessly across borders and time zones, from traditional office spaces and at home.

Moreover, technology enhances customer experiences, providing personalised interactions and efficient services. In essence, the significance of technology in the contemporary business world cannot be overstated, as it serves as a catalyst for growth, productivity, and the overall competitiveness of organisations striving to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

However, the power of technology can only be as robust as the partnerships behind the scenes. Your business needs partners that understand your operations and your requirements, partners that can adapt and grow with you.

Focus Group has emerged as a pivotal player in this space, experiencing significant growth across to the UK as a result of its commitment to empowering its customers with the right technology to evolve, the support to thrive and the solutions to grow.

Established in 2003, Focus Group has undergone remarkable expansion, tripling in size in recent years through strategic acquisitions.

With its headquarters on the West Sussex coast, the group now have 14 offices, including locations such as Inverness, Melrose, Bellshill and Carlisle, and nearly 900 employees.

A distinctive advantage that sets Focus Group apart from its competitors is its ability to take care of all the essential technology a business needs, in one place.

The company seamlessly integrates IT, telephony, connectivity, mobile, and cyber security services for businesses across the private, public and charity sectors.

Backed by a team of established experts passionate about their diverse service offerings, Focus Group provide a one-stop solution for essential business technologies.

Meaning its customers can focus on the important stuff. Like growing their businesses.

In an interview with Daniel Ellis, Regional Director at Focus Group, he highlighted the team’s commitment to delivering exemplary customer service across all regions.

Having relocated to Scotland to support the integration of recently acquired businesses, Daniel noted Focus Group’s unique approach to ensuring the retention of a localised approach to service and support, whilst delivering the benefits of a nationwide company to customers.

He said: “As we expand our business, we will continue to focus on retaining experienced local teams and preserving the heritage of those well-respected businesses, whilst providing customers with a greater range of products and solutions, all under one roof.”

In Scotland, Focus Group’s acquisitions include Resource Telecom in East Kilbride, HighNet in Inverness and GB Technologies in Melrose.

Whilst each business has been rebranded to Focus Group, the company acknowledges the importance of maintaining local connections and providing personalised services to its customers.

To this end, the company has organised different regions within the business, integrating previously independent companies into a cohesive function while respecting and understanding their unique heritage.

Daniel continued: “The beauty of being part of one of the UK’s leading providers of business technology lies in the expertise of our teams and our ability to deliver innovative solutions to support the ambitions of our customers. Cyber security is a prime example of a critical service now available to Focus Group customers, through another of our acquisitions – Cyber Security Awareness.

"We’re working to ensure teams across the group are capable of discussing cyber security, as an essential service, with customers in their own region to ensure their businesses are protected.”

As part of its strategic vision, Daniel Ellis affirms Focus Group’s commitment to continuing its growth through acquisitions in order to add more essential technology solutions to its portfolio, to ensure it has the right capabilities to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers, and the team are looking forward to delivering another year of award-winning service.

Find out more: focusgroup.co.uk