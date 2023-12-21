Located within Waterloo’s main concourse, the new pub will have 16 taps of beers as well as a range of spirits and cocktails from BrewDog Distilling Co and Wonderland Cocktails. The food menu will feature pub classics, as well as BrewDog’s signature wings and burgers.

James Watt at the 2022 launch of BrewDog Waterloo in London (Image: Simon Jacobs/PA Wire)

The two new locations follow openings at London Gatwick’s North Terminal and Amsterdam Centraal Station in 2023 as part of a growth plan that will see SSP open and operate BrewDog bars and venues at some of the world’s busiest travel locations.

Set up in 2007 by co-founders James Watt and Martin Dickie, BrewDog funded much of the growth in its first decade of trading via a series of crowdfunding campaigns that created an army of approximately 180,000 "equity punk" investors. In 2017 the company sold a 22.3% stake in the business to US private equity house TSG Consumer Partners in a deal worth £213 million.

BrewDog is now aiming to expand its global footprint - with international locations in cities such as Las Vegas, Tokyo, Shanghai and Brisbane - by opening a further 200 venues in key markets around the world within the next seven years.

Mr Watt said the agreement with SSP to open in locations such as Edinburgh Waverley and Waterloo is a "big part" of those growth plans.

"Waterloo is already a special place for us, and the new pub will take elements of the classic pub we know and love, but add a BrewDog twist," he added. "I’m sure it will quickly become a new local for those travelling regularly through the station."

Kari Daniels, chief executive of SSP in the UK and Ireland, said: “Following the successful openings in Amsterdam and Gatwick, we’re pleased to be opening more BrewDog venues at key UK travel locations. Our understanding of the travelling consumer means we’re confident both will be a big hit with those travelling through Edinburgh and Waterloo”.