Ellon-based brewer and pub operator BrewDog is to launch two further outlets in conjunction with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage venues in travel locations around the world, early next year.
A new BrewDog bar is planned for Edinburgh Waverley train station along with a new pub at London Waterloo, which will be a modern take on the traditional commuter pub. It will add to Scottish craft brewer's existing presence at The Sidings in Waterloo, which opened in 2022 and is the largest in BrewDog's portfolio of more than 100 bars and hotels around the world.
Located within Waterloo’s main concourse, the new pub will have 16 taps of beers as well as a range of spirits and cocktails from BrewDog Distilling Co and Wonderland Cocktails. The food menu will feature pub classics, as well as BrewDog’s signature wings and burgers.
The two new locations follow openings at London Gatwick’s North Terminal and Amsterdam Centraal Station in 2023 as part of a growth plan that will see SSP open and operate BrewDog bars and venues at some of the world’s busiest travel locations.
Set up in 2007 by co-founders James Watt and Martin Dickie, BrewDog funded much of the growth in its first decade of trading via a series of crowdfunding campaigns that created an army of approximately 180,000 "equity punk" investors. In 2017 the company sold a 22.3% stake in the business to US private equity house TSG Consumer Partners in a deal worth £213 million.
BrewDog is now aiming to expand its global footprint - with international locations in cities such as Las Vegas, Tokyo, Shanghai and Brisbane - by opening a further 200 venues in key markets around the world within the next seven years.
Mr Watt said the agreement with SSP to open in locations such as Edinburgh Waverley and Waterloo is a "big part" of those growth plans.
"Waterloo is already a special place for us, and the new pub will take elements of the classic pub we know and love, but add a BrewDog twist," he added. "I’m sure it will quickly become a new local for those travelling regularly through the station."
Kari Daniels, chief executive of SSP in the UK and Ireland, said: “Following the successful openings in Amsterdam and Gatwick, we’re pleased to be opening more BrewDog venues at key UK travel locations. Our understanding of the travelling consumer means we’re confident both will be a big hit with those travelling through Edinburgh and Waterloo”.
