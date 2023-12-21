"The potential to expand the trade cannot be understated, from all-day opening in the summer months as well as extended bar opening to include offering a vibrant public bar business," the agent said.

"The business retains a generous premises licence with opening permitted to 1am."

Cornerstone added: "The village of Bonar Bridge is located on the A836, 38 miles north of Inverness village has all the amenities that you would expect from a well-connected Highland village.

"The village of Ardgay, less than a mile from Bonar Bridge has a railway station with connections to north and south.

The premises has southerly views (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"Bonar Bridge also represents a great base for touring the Highlands as the A836 runs through the village allowing an important connection to the West Highlands and beyond.

"Additionally, the village is located just off the now world-famous NC500, the success of the marketing behind the NC500 has propelled this part of the Highlands as one of the most visited areas in the UK.

"Other attraction close by include the beautiful coastal town and beaches of Dornoch, Dunrobin Castle as well as world famous distilleries at nearby Tain."

The agent added: "The Dunroamin Hotel has been in our clients’ hands for 17 years. The business is run on a deliberately low-key basis offering huge potential for new owners.

"The ground floor has a comfortable residents lounge with southerly views, dining and breakfast room to seat 10 very comfortably and a well-appointed lounge bar area with fireplace and comfortable seating.

"This area is served by a large bar counter and gantry.

"The public bar has been under-utilised by our clients and offers real potential for new owners. At present the bar side of the business trades from 4pm-7pm 6 days per week and 4pm – 8pm on a Friday."

The freehold sale is listed at £350,000.

Retail chief hits out at 'punch in the face' for sector

A Scottish retailer has slammed the lack of support provided to the sector in this week’s Budget as a “punch in the face” for the sector.

Karen Forret, who heads the Wilkies independent clothing chain, said the Scottish Government had “failed again to support our high streets” by not providing 75% relief from business rates in the next financial year, as has been given to the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors in England and Wales. Hospitality campaigners also reacted angrily and said more of the £230 million of Barnett consequentials from the UK Government Autumn Statement should have been earmarked for rates relief.

City centre development opportunity for sale at £3m

A city centre development opportunity in Dundee with the potential for student accommodation or other residential and commercial uses is up for sale at offers in the region of £3 million.

Brought to market by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, West Ward Works on Guthrie Street is a purpose-built print works providing a total of 193,156 sq ft of accommodation on a developed site of 1.7 acres. The bulk of the property is estimated to date from the 1950s and is built around older accommodation thought to date from the turn of the 20th century or earlier.