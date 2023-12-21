A teenager was left with serious facial injuries after being assaulted following the League Cup final between Rangers and Aberdeen.
The 17-year-old man, an Aberdeen fan, was leaving Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow near to Somerville drive when he was approached by a man in his 20s wearing a black jacket.
The man assaulted the teenager and left him with serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
Police say it's unclear whether a fellow Dons fan or a Rangers fan inflicted the injuries, as the concourse was busy with fans leaving at full-time.
Read More: Man, 42, guilty of serious sexual offences against children in Argyll
Detective Constable Scott McKenzie said: “The victim was leaving the ground as part of the Aberdeen supporters when he was subject to an unprovoked attack.
"It is possible that the suspect is also an Aberdeen fan but regardless the concourse was very busy as fans left the ground following the game.
“It may not have been apparent at the time how serious the incident was however the victim has been left with serious facial injuries and it is imperative we trace the suspect involved.
“I’d urge anyone who saw what happened, or has information to help our investigation, to report this to us via 101 quoting incident number 1432 of 17 December 2023.”
An anonymous report can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel