The man assaulted the teenager and left him with serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police say it's unclear whether a fellow Dons fan or a Rangers fan inflicted the injuries, as the concourse was busy with fans leaving at full-time.

Detective Constable Scott McKenzie said: “The victim was leaving the ground as part of the Aberdeen supporters when he was subject to an unprovoked attack.

"It is possible that the suspect is also an Aberdeen fan but regardless the concourse was very busy as fans left the ground following the game.

“It may not have been apparent at the time how serious the incident was however the victim has been left with serious facial injuries and it is imperative we trace the suspect involved.

“I’d urge anyone who saw what happened, or has information to help our investigation, to report this to us via 101 quoting incident number 1432 of 17 December 2023.”

An anonymous report can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.