US authorities have set a date for the trial against the man suspected of building the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988.
The court in Washington DC has fixed a date of May 12, 2025, for the prosecution of Abu Agila Mas’ud, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain said.
The Lord Advocate is currently in the US to attend a memorial ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 35th anniversary of the terrorist bombing.
READ MORE: Lockerbie has handled the 1988 disaster with an 'amazing grace'
She said: “For 35 years now the families of the 270 people murdered on the night of the 21 December 1988 have borne their losses with huge dignity and my thoughts are with them.
“I am honoured to be able to meet with so many of the families and understand how those that are gone are loved and remembered.”
“The court in Washington DC has now fixed a date of 12 May 2025 for the Mas’ud trial. I welcome this development and am encouraged with the progress in the court process.”
She added: “Scottish and US authorities have worked together since 1988 to bring those responsible for this atrocity to justice. That work continues as a dedicated team of Scottish prosecutors and officers from Police Scotland support the US Department of Justice and the FBI in this prosecution.”
People gather at a memorial service in Lockerbie today
Mas'ud is alleged to have helped make the bomb which killed 259 passengers and crew on board the jumbo jet bound for New York from London on December 21, 1988.
Another 11 people were killed in Lockerbie when wreckage destroyed their homes, in what remains Britain’s deadliest terrorist attack.
READ MORE: Yousaf pays tribute to people of Lockerbie on anniversary of bombing
Laura Buchan, who is head of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service’s Lockerbie investigation team, said: “The court at Camp Zeist which convicted Megrahi held that this act of terrorism was orchestrated by the Libyan government and that other individuals were involved.
“While people of interest are still alive and there is evidence that can continue to be gathered, this investigation will not stop. We have a duty to fully investigate this crime on behalf of every person who was impacted by the events of that dreadful night.
“As can be seen from our joint work in resolving ‘cold case’ murders, the passing of time is no protection for those who seek to evade justice.”
In February, Libyan-born Mas’ud pleaded not guilty to three charges including two counts of destruction of an aircraft resulting in death, and a further count of destruction of a vehicle resulting in death.
He faces life in prison, if found guilty.
Police Scotland’s Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “My thoughts today remain with everyone affected by the bombing of Pan Am 103 and the terrible loss of 270 lives. They will never be forgotten.
“It is a great honour to attend the memorial service in Washington and to meet many of those families who have shown such great courage and dignity over many years.
“The impact of this horrific crime continues to have a profound effect in Lockerbie, across Scotland and internationally as we mark the 35th anniversary.
“We continue working closely with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, and in the US with colleagues from the FBI and the Department of Justice, on both the investigation and supporting the ongoing prosecution in the US courts.
“Time is no barrier to justice and Police Scotland remains committed to bringing those responsible for this atrocity to justice."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here