Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

And down the rabbit hole we tumble. That’s what the show will attempt to answer. Buckle up … Gulp. Remind me of the opposing arguments?

The no camp claims that Die Hard is a shoot-em-up flick with a nonsensical, generic catchphrase that could happen on any day of the year.

The yes camp counters that if it wasn’t for John McClane’s estranged wife’s office Christmas party, then he wouldn’t have any reason to be at Nakatomi Plaza. There is also a dead villain in a Santa hat.

Will this decide the argument once and for all?

The chances are, probably not. Just as folk will always argue about whether the Moon landings were staged or who is the best Spice Girl, this one looks set to rumble on.

What can we expect?

Comedians Chris Ramsey and Paul Chowdhry are joined by engineer Zoe Laughlin to scientifically assess the stunts – from rooftop escapes to walking over shattered glass – and determine whether they could actually happen in real life.

Meanwhile, presenter Alex Brooker explores the movie’s sets and meets cast members to hear about their favourite memories making the film.

When can I watch?

The Unofficial Science of Die Hard is on Sky Max and NOW, tonight, 8.10pm.