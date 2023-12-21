Cottages & Castles adds: “Part of a converted 18th-century warehouse, it’s a great spot from which to get acquainted with this historic area.”

In second place is The Seashell at Acharacle in the Highlands.

Cottage & Castles says of this property: “With its stunning Loch Sunart location, the peace and quiet to be had at The Seashell is unmatched, as are the incredible views. Taking inspiration from the curves of the seashells you might find on Scotland’s wild west coast, the architecture is just one of many stand-out features.”

In third place is East Neuk By The Sea, “set on a cliff-edge position” in Pittenweem on the Fife coast, with the property described as offering guests “sweeping views over the famous Firth of Forth”.

Fourth is Stroneslaney Cottage, near Callander, of which Cottages & Castles says: “With the spellbinding Balquhidder Glen just a stone’s throw away, this traditional stone cottage is perfectly warm and cosy, with two wood burners, timber beams and exposed stonework combining to create a welcoming atmosphere. “ Colquhoune's Byre on the Isle of Skye is in fifth spot, with Cottages & Castles declaring: “This white-washed cottage is nestled into the landscape, and offers panoramic sea views, offering an unmatched sense of peace and tranquillity. Accessed by a single-track road in a remote area of Skye.”

Rascarrel Bay Retreat in Castle Douglas is placed sixth.

Cottages & Castles says: “Rascarrel Bay Retreat makes spectacular use of its Castle Douglas location, nestled in a beautiful private bay. Ideal for romantic escapes, it offers a sauna, a private hot tub, and easy access into the further reaches of Scotland.”

In eight spot is Rascarrel Bay Platinum 4, with Cottages & Castles noting: “Much like Rascarrel Bay Retreat, this lodge offers a private hot tub from which you can watch the waves lapping against the shore, and spend your days exploring the beauty of the Galloway Forest Park.”

Hazel Lodge at Bengairn, also in Dumfries and Galloway, is in seventh spot, with this property’s attractions described as follows: “Soak up the views of Bengairn Loch whilst you soak in the private hot tub, and watch the daily activities of the 1,000-acre cattle farm that surrounds the lodge. When you’re keen to explore further afield, the stunning seaside village of Auchencairn is just a few miles away.”

Scotstonrig Cottage in Peebles is in ninth spot, with Cottages & Castles declaring: “This special spot in Peebles is ideal for a small family looking for countryside views and access to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. With a relaxing wood burner and period details, it’s also just a short distance from Edinburgh.

Loch Earn Lodge, in Perth and Kinross, is in 10th position, with this property described as follows: “Set within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and overlooking Loch Earn, as the name suggests, this lodge is ideal for outdoor adventures. Walking, cycling, water sports and fishing are all possible within a short distance, and the views of the mountains and lochs from the windows are captivating.”