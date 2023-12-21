The entire square was closed off as armed police responded to the incident, with police later confirming that a shooter had been neutralised.

They also said "we can confirm there are dead and injured people at the scene".

The Czech rescue service later said 10 people had been killed in the mass shooting.

Police have not confirmed the details of the shooter's death, though Idnes reports that there has been speculation that a man, armed with a long firearm, shot himself before falling from the building.

The gunman was reportedly on the fourth floor, employees were emailed to stay in the offices and turn off the lights, lock and barricade the doors.

Unconfirmed photos circulating online show a man dressed in black with what appears to be an assault rifle, on the balcony of the building.

Dean's secretary Zdeňka Filipová said: "Dear colleagues, stay put, don't go anywhere, if you're in offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights, the shooter is probably on the fourth floor of the main building on Jan Palach Square, I'm waiting for instructions from the police."

A person wrote on social media from inside the building: "I don't want to die, but what can I do? Good luck to everyone in the building, we can hear him shooting on the fourth floor."

Na filde se střílí na Staroměstské. Žil jsem dobře, umírat se mi nechce, ale co nadělám. Good luck vsem v budově. Slysime ho ve čtvrtém patře strilet kdyby to cetla @PolicieCZ — havloidní sluníčkář (@havloidni) December 21, 2023

A witness told the website: "I got off at the Staroměstská stop a few minutes after three o'clock. I met a friend there and suddenly the police were arriving. I was walking towards Veleslavínova Street and suddenly I started hearing gunfire."

A student named Klára said: "They evacuated all of us, it was absolutely terrifying. There were police everywhere, they had machine guns and were telling us to get out."