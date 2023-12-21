A shooting at a university in Prague has left more than one person dead and others injured, Czech police have said.
An armed assailant travelled through the faculty of arts and philosophy at Charles University on Jan Palach square on Thursday.
The entire square was closed off as armed police responded to the incident, with police later confirming that a shooter had been neutralised.
They also said "we can confirm there are dead and injured people at the scene".
The Czech rescue service later said 10 people had been killed in the mass shooting.
Police have not confirmed the details of the shooter's death, though Idnes reports that there has been speculation that a man, armed with a long firearm, shot himself before falling from the building.
The gunman was reportedly on the fourth floor, employees were emailed to stay in the offices and turn off the lights, lock and barricade the doors.
Unconfirmed photos circulating online show a man dressed in black with what appears to be an assault rifle, on the balcony of the building.
Dean's secretary Zdeňka Filipová said: "Dear colleagues, stay put, don't go anywhere, if you're in offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights, the shooter is probably on the fourth floor of the main building on Jan Palach Square, I'm waiting for instructions from the police."
A person wrote on social media from inside the building: "I don't want to die, but what can I do? Good luck to everyone in the building, we can hear him shooting on the fourth floor."
Na filde se střílí na Staroměstské. Žil jsem dobře, umírat se mi nechce, ale co nadělám. Good luck vsem v budově. Slysime ho ve čtvrtém patře strilet kdyby to cetla @PolicieCZ— havloidní sluníčkář (@havloidni) December 21, 2023
A witness told the website: "I got off at the Staroměstská stop a few minutes after three o'clock. I met a friend there and suddenly the police were arriving. I was walking towards Veleslavínova Street and suddenly I started hearing gunfire."
A student named Klára said: "They evacuated all of us, it was absolutely terrifying. There were police everywhere, they had machine guns and were telling us to get out."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here