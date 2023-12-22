Emergency services attended and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The road was shut for investigations and reopened at about 5am the following day.

Road Policing Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3931 of December 20.