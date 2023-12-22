A further fall in GDP in the current quarter to the end of this month would mean the UK would be in recession.

And the ONS, in the figures published today, now calculates the UK economy stagnated during the second quarter, having previously estimated it grew by 0.2% during this period.

The ONS said on December 13 that UK GDP had fallen by 0.3% month-on-month in October.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club think-tank, said: “October's decline in GDP, the growing drag from past rises in interest rates, and industrial action holding back activity in some sectors mean the economy in Q4 is likely to flatline at best, with a technical recession a serious possibility.”

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at stockbroker AJ Bell, said: “The Chancellor might believe that 2024 will be the year the UK throws off its ‘pessimism and declinism’ but it might also be a year that starts in a recession.

“Revised figures paint a gloomier picture of the country’s economy than we’d been led to believe, as a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates have dented confidence.”

Thomas Pugh, economist at accountancy firm RSM UK, said: ‘The downward revision for Q3, combined with the weakness in October, means there is a significant risk that the economy could fall into recession at the end of the year. However, we still think the economy will manage to eke out some growth in Q4, meaning a recession should be avoided.

“The economy will continue to stagnate through most of 2024, though, only returning to sustainable growth in the second half of the year.”