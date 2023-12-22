The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Christmas Eve.

It covers large swathes of northern Scotland from midday on Sunday until the early hours of Christmas Day.

People should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, the Met Office said.

There is the potential for gusts as high as 60 or 70 mph across Lewis, Orkney, Sutherland and Caithness.

The alert also warns of the danger of large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.