People should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, the Met Office said.

There is the potential for gusts as high as 60 or 70 mph across Lewis, Orkney, Sutherland and Caithness.

Strong and often very gusty winds across Scotland and northeast England



Scotland: Sunday 1200 - Monday 0300

England: Sunday 0800 - Sunday 2200



The alert also warns of the danger of large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.