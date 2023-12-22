Nurses at Glasgow’s Children’s Hospital had no trouble reaching the highest spots for their festive decorations this year thanks to the arrival of Santa’s tallest helpers.
Pro basketball team the Caledonia Gladiators paid a special visit to the hospital to lend a hand to staff and donate gifts to children on the wards.
The entire men’s squad at Scotland’s professional basketball franchise chatted to children, their families and staff during the visit, and donated foam fingers and Gladiators hats to patients on the wards.
Players, including 6ft11 centre Clifton Moore Jr, also assistd nursing staff in decorating the tallest parts of the Christmas Tree.
Clifton said: “Christmas can be such a hectic time of year but visiting Glasgow Children’s Hospital really put things into perspective. As a team we loved spending time with the children and their families who were all so positive despite the circumstances they’re facing.
“We’re continually amazed by the incredible work of the charity to support young people and their families so to spend an evening on the ward was a pleasure.”
The men’s team visit followed Caledonia Gladiators women’s team spending time with young patients at the Hospital earlier this month.
Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is the official charity partner of Caledonia Gladiators while it additionally sponsors men’s team captain Fahro Alihodzic.
6ft11 centre Clifton Moore Jr helps with the tree
Steve and Alison Timoney, owners of the basketball franchise, have been avid supporters of the charity for many years, making the partnership one that is close to the hearts of all at the club.
Kirsten Watson, CEO, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity added: : “We were thrilled to have another Caledonia Gladiators team visit the hospital this Christmas. The Caledonia Gladiators' remarkable community spirit was evident yet again as they engaged with the children, families, and young adults.
"Their presence holds significant value for our patients, especially during the Christmas season. We express our sincere gratitude to the players for generously allocating time from their busy schedules to bring joy and support to those in need at Scotland's busiest children's hospital."
