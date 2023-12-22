The site of WinterFest at George Square has become subject of debate amongst Herald readers this week - is it a symbol of commercialisation and commodification, or just a bit of festive fun?
Dani Garavelli's piece in the Herald on Sunday argued its commodification had stolen the magic of Christmas in the pursuit of profit.
"They force you to ask fundamental questions such as: which people make Glasgow? And whose interests does the city serve? Is it the rough sleeper huddled in a duvet just outside the WinterFest exit? Is it the family on Universal Credit racking up debt to put a few gifts under the tree? Or is it only those who can afford to pay £7.50 a head for a whirl on the wheel and a fiver for a bag of four doughnuts?" she asks in the piece.
In a Herald readers poll, 79% said that public areas in Scotland's cities should not be fenced off for private events.
The Herald spoke to market goers at lunchtime on both Wednesday and Thursday to hear their thoughts.
Most people had actually come from smaller places in Scotland and saw the markets as a symbol of Christmas and a nice day out.
Holly and Chloe Keane, 25-year-old twins, were through from Gourock to sample the food the markets had to offer, trying out the mini pancakes and 'potato tornado'.
"I think it's really good, the rides are quite expensive but its still nice to go out," said Holly.
Joanne Tweedie, 41 from Shotts, had just been around WinterFest with her daughter Oona: "We had a great time. It's something nice to do."
21-year-old Dillon from Glasgow agreed WinterFest was a "great thing" for Glasgow's economy.
Talking to the Herald at the market on Wednesday, Ralph Johnson, who lives in France, suggested Glasgow taking a more French approach, with a heavier focus on promoting local produce, could give the market a nicer feel.
“You could put this market anywhere and you wouldn’t know the difference. There’s nothing especially Scottish about it or unique to Glasgow,” he said.
Ian Morrison, retired, from East Lothian had come through for the day with his wife Elizabeth. He told The Herald: "Maybe we are a bit old fashioned, but in our time it was different, the emphasis was on what Christmas was about. The emphasis here is on people trying to sell you stuff.”
