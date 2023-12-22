Its chief executive David Tydeman has written to MSPs warning that they are facing "supplier issues" which is delaying the commissioning of the vessels' LNG propulsion systems.

A further delay would push back completion of Glen Sannox beyond its latest scheduled date of March, and would be expected to affect sister vessel Glen Rosa’s arrival on May 2025.

Scotland's lifeline services has been dogged with issues with the delivery of ferries Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa still not online after being due to be available for passengers in first half of 2018 when Ferguson Marine was under the control of tycoon Jim McColl. With both now due to serve Arran, they are getting on for six years late and the last estimates suggest the capital costs of delivery could have more than quadrupled from the original £97m cost.

The wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray gave a rare written authority in May to plough ahead with supporting the delivery of the two ferries at Ferguson Marine in May, saying it is the "platform upon which future success can be built".

He said that non-delivery of the ferries at nationalised Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) would put the very future of the yard and the jobs it supports "in jeopardy".

It heralded the sanctioning of an extra £72.6m in capital spending on the ships. That was made up of £15m approved in December, last year and a further £57.6m for 2023/24.

The Scottish Conservatives said the “shocking revelations” made it highly likely the ferries would be further delayed and cost even more.

Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman said in a letter to MSPs: “Overall, the dates and budgets set out in my update to you in September will be subject to review by the Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow (FMPG) board on January 25.”

He added: "In response to your request for interim updates as issues arise, I advise that there are some supplier issues around the commissioning of the liquefied natural gas systems which could, if they cannot be mitigated, cause up to two months’ delay.

"We are urgently exploring mitigating actions and will update by the end of January following consideration by the board at its January meeting.”

Mr Gray said the notification of the review was " extremely concerning".

He said that at a recent meeting with the chief executive "impressed upon him the significant challenges facing Scottish Government in terms of spending".

He added, in a letter to two Scottish Parliament conveners: "In addition, I reiterated that he should exercise every possible mitigation over potential overspend.

"As I informed you in September, officials are preparing to undertake due diligence on the costs once the chief executive confirms the review is complete.

"I also note with deep disappointment, that the chief executive has also signalled a risk of further delay, and I have continued to impress upon the chief executive that any further slippage in the program would have a considerable impact on the island communities.

"I also met with [Andrew Miller] chairman of [Ferguson Marine] and have impressed on him the need to ensure that every possible mitigation to further delays is in place."

He added: ""I reaffirm my commitment that to support [Ferguson Marine] to deliver these lifeline ferries to service our island communities as quickly as possible remains one of my key priorities."

Glen Sannox’s planned move to dry dock this week, sailing under its own steam for the first time, had to be postponed earlier this week because of strong winds.

Mr Tydeman said: “For Glen Sannox, the key priority over the past quarter has been completion of works necessary for the dry docking to take place, and I regret to advise that bad weather has prevented the ship moving to the dock this week.

"The ship was ready as planned to move under her own propulsion – with tugs in attendance, one with lines attached – and it’s disappointing that we missed this significant milestone to demonstrate the good progress with the programme.

"Due to advance bookings for the dry dock for other vessels, we will now have to take our turn, proceed with the trials programme in January to March, and have booked the earliest available dry dock dates of April 3-7.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “These are shocking revelations from Neil Gray and David Tydeman. It looks highly likely that the cost of building the Glen Sannox could rise again and there could be yet another delay.

“It goes from bad to worse and all the while islanders are the ones who are suffering. Every time we are given a completion date, it slips.

"At some point, Neil Gray is going to have to say how much more money he is prepared to put into the yard. So far it has been a blank cheque.

“It is going to an unhappy New Year for our island communities as they await the most expensive ferry in Scottish history.”