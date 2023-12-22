“Five West enjoys a prominent and unique trading location on the unspoilt Argyllshire coast in the historic village of Tighnabruaich,” the agent said. “This, and the neighbouring village of Kames, are popular tourist and holiday villages on Argyll’s ‘secret coast’, located on the Western arm of the Kyles of Bute.

“Our clients purchased the property around 12 years ago when in a near derelict condition and after a comprehensive programme of refurbishment they have created a warm, welcoming and quirky coffee shop in 2020.

“Five West is set up in such a way that during the day it trades as coffee shop and café offering sit in and takeaway refreshments along with a menu that includes homemade soups, meat and cheese platters, filled rolls and a wonderful selection of cakes, pastries and biscuits.

“During the evening the space can be used for local clubs, ‘pop-ups’, private parties or as a meeting area, the space available for this is flexible as are the times.”

The premises are described as quirky (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

Cornerstone added: “There is undoubtedly scope to develop and expand on what our clients have created here, they have reluctantly placed Five West on the market to concentrate on other business interests.

“Possible opportunities include to expand opening hours, add evening events, increase ready meal offering, obtain alcohol licence.

“Ideally suited for a hands-on operator looking to live and work in a most desirable part of the country.”

The freehold is offered at £135,000.

UK economy at risk of recession

The UK is at risk of falling into a recession after revised official figures show the economy declined between July and September.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a revised 0.1% against the zero growth initially estimated, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It also flatlined during the second quarter of the year, after prior estimates showed 0.2% growth, painting a bleaker picture for the overall economy.

King’s Theatre refurbishment receives £2m levelling up funding

A project to refurbish the 117-year-old King’s Theatre in Edinburgh has received £2 million from the UK Government.

The theatre is one of 17 “community treasures” to share £8 million from the Department for Levelling Up. It is undergoing a major redevelopment designed to secure its future, with the refurbished venue expected to open in 2025.