One of those who helped design the workshop, which is being delivered by the Govanhill Community Project in association with Glasgow’s Food for All group, is using her experience of arriving in Scotland to seek asylum from Zimbabwe in September 2019 and ending up homeless while pregnant, to help others.

“A lot of what we talk about and discuss in the workshops is how the UK asylum system is inherently undignified. It’s always putting people under circumstances where their dignity is systematically undermined. We’re trying to dispel, first of all, what asylum seeking is, and that people don’t come here by choice,” says the contributor, who wishes to remain anonymous.

It’s not only a question of making sure there is a stock of foods which accommodate different cultures and regions like halal meat, but also offering education to new members of Scottish communities on how to cook with the items food banks are already giving out.

One area advice could be offered is how to cook with tinned foods, the refugee from Zimbabwe suggests - she had never seen food in a tin, and says that lack of familiarity with UK supermarket staples can lead to food unintentionally being wasted.

It’s about helping charities, not deliberately pointing out mistakes, she stresses. “When charities have thought that they have the best practices and are doing well, then we come in with this and share what we’ve gone through, you find people are dismayed.

“But we are not coming in and nitpicking the things they’re doing wrong, we’re really just trying to improve on whatever they’re doing or enhancing the support being offered, especially with asylum seekers in mind.”

As well as being launched just ahead of the festive period, the workshops come as charities have been warning for months about an increase in asylum seekers using food bank services and becoming homeless.

The UK government set a target to clear the backlog of ‘legacy’ asylum claims by the end of this year, and over the past few months has rapidly increased the speed of refugee statuses being granted. Refugees are given a minimum of seven days to move out of Home Office accommodation, with local authorities and associations having to find new homes.

Under UK law, asylum seekers do not have the right to work, and are given £47.39 per week.

One of the local food banks to have attended the scheme’s pilot workshop last month was Spirit of Springburn. Helen Carroll, its chairperson, told the Herald that she “grabbed the opportunity with both hands” and described it as a “safe space” for her volunteers to ask questions and learn.

“We always feel as though we’re doing something wrong, or at least I don’t want to tread on toes. We’ve been tripping over ourselves trying to learn about the different types of culturally appropriate foods, holidays and family values.

“It’s not just about food, it’s about people knowing what the asylum seeking process is. Because we can be afraid to ask, which is a shame, especially given the state of the world just now in Yemen, Afghanistan and Gaza.

“The fact that there are folk who have been waiting to get their status for years - you just cannot fathom how long a human being has to wait to feel safe in a country,” says Helen.

The local community has also found joy in helping asylum seekers celebrate their traditions, Helen says, with a particular highlight being the Ramadan party they held in Springburn Parish Church hall.

“There was no difference from any other party except no alcohol, of course. But it was brilliant, it was absolute joy. And it’s evidence that everyone is exactly the same. So let’s celebrate, let’s understand these holidays and feasts that are important to people.

“I’ve met people that came to this country after some real horrific experiences back home and they’re still losing people with what’s going on all over the world. Everyone feels the same pain when you’ve lost someone and the same joy when there’s a good day. There is no difference,” she says.

Philippa Roloff, Food For All Project Lead at Govan Community Project, said: “The urgent need and demand presented by asylum poverty is overwhelming for food providers. But we’re here to show how, through small steps that enhance a person’s dignity, we can make a huge and positive impact on their lives.



“We firmly believe that everyone deserves dignified access to food. Therefore, we are committed to ensuring that every individual involved in community food provision has the opportunity to gain knowledge and understanding of the asylum process. This knowledge empowers providers to adapt their practices and dismantle the barriers confronted by community members navigating the asylum maze.”