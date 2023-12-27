It comes as a study of 426 people on Skye, Raasay and Lochalsh found that two in three homes were poorly insulated.

The community group Health Homes Skye and Lochalsh found that 50 to 60% of homes needed repairs to windows, damp proofing, wall/loft/ underfloor insulation or upgrading their heating system.

As there is no mains gas supply, the majority rely on expensive mains electricity, leading to 32% of homes economising on heating often, with fuel poverty affecting an estimated 51%.

The community group Health Homes Skye and Lochalsh found that homes have urgent disrepair, with nearly one in four declaring this, and severe insulation problems that need to be addressed before heating systems can be upgraded.

The group said: "Too many homes are unhealthily cold and damp."

Previous analysis from the Warm This Winter coalition supported by leading anti-poverty and environmental organisations found that 400,000 adults live in cold damp homes in Scotland, but this is the first time the wider extent of the dangerous mould problem has been revealed.

Among major cities, the data shows a clear geographic split with cities in the west of the UK found to be significantly more likely to experience dangerous living conditions. In Scotland, according to the study, seven times more Glasgow residents experience frequent mould (14%) than those in Edinburgh (2%).

Across the UK, the figures show that 3.4m people who have frequent or occasional exposure to mould also have a child under 6 or an expectant mother in the home (38% of this group).

The research was the result of a poll carried out by Opinium between November 24 and 28.

he Scottish Housing Regulator sent a letter earlier this year to landlords giving advice on the tackling the problem saying that they should "consider the systems they have in place to ensure their tenants’ homes are not affected by mould and dampness and that they have appropriate, proactive systems to identify and deal with any reported cases of mould and damp timeously and effectively".

In November, last year, a coroner concluded that two-year-old Awaab Ishak had died as a result of damp and mould in his home, which was managed by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH).

The campaigners say that the tragic case "highlighted the need to take the issue of mould in UK homes seriously".

They say that not only does damp and mould produce mould spores and other toxins that are harmful to health, but even excessive moisture can lead to the growth of mould and other fungi, certain species of house dust mites, bacteria or viruses.

Frazer Scott, chief executive of Energy Action Scotland, said: “People are in a desperate position. Record energy bills this winter, high levels of debt, poor quality housing and insufficient financial support leaving over 1 in 3 households in Scotland in fuel poverty.

“Hundreds of thousands of households are unable to heat their homes to basic levels and this will undoubtedly lead to problems with damp, condensation and mould. This will damage the lives of those already suffering from respiratory conditions, older households and those with young children.

“Governments need to do much more to halt what is now an unfolding humanitarian disaster."

It comes after the regulator Ofgem has said the energy bills cap will be increased to 29p per unit of electricity and 7p per unit of gas from the start of next year.

It means that the typical household’s dual fuel bill will rise from £1,834 per year to £1,928 from January.

The increase in the price cap was expected because the cost of wholesale gas has gone up in recent months. This is due to world events including the conflict in the Middle East.

Despite the price cap, average energy bills remain nearly double what they were two years ago when the price cap was at £1,042.

On top of that, this winter there will be no reintroduction of a £400 energy bills support scheme to help households as was the case last winter when the UK Government's Energy Price Guarantee set average dual fuel bills at £2500 per year.

The UK Government has rejected proposals in an online petition calling for the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) to be reinstated.

Chia Harrington from Fuel Poverty Action commented: “In Glasgow, mould is a real problem and it can contribute to lower life expectancy in the city.

“We have seen cases where the mould problem is so bad that the health of occupants had totally deteriorated, with people developing severe breathing problems and - in one case - a resident even had to have teeth removed because the toxins from the mould had affected his health so badly.

“It's wrong that housing associations and landlords can get away with their tenants living in conditions that are so bad, but this is also connected to the wider issues within our energy system that mean people can't afford the energy to prevent damp accumulating.

“Our energy system and housing system needs urgent reform so that people are not made ill by their homes.

"We need a national retrofitting project to ensure that people are not made ill by their homes, and we need to revolutionise the energy system so that Scottish people can afford to keep their heating on over winter so their homes don't become damp enough for mould to take over. "