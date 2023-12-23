This makes the current Holyrood session the joint lowest on record for legislation passed, alongside session three, which was the SNP’s first in government.

In sessions one and two, there were 27 bills passed at the same stage, compared to 24 bills in session four and 22 bills in session five.

The tally for this session of parliament includes the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which was halted by the UK Government over fears it impacted on reserved equalities laws – a decision upheld by a key Court of Session ruling.

Scottish Conservative chairman, Craig Hoy, has criticised what he claimed is a lack of progress and a “reminder that the SNP are blinded by their independence obsession and will pursue this at the expense of everything else.”

He added that ministers are “asleep at the wheel” and urged them to focus on the public’s real priorities.

Mr Hoy said: “The lack of legislative progress so far this session is appalling, but sadly it is what we’ve come to expect from this divided, distracted SNP-Green Government.

“The inaction is a telling reminder that the SNP are blinded by their independence obsession and will pursue this – as well as other fatally flawed pet projects like the reckless Gender Recognition Reform Bill – at the expense of everything else.“

He added: “Since the last Holyrood election, we’ve had a stream of propaganda papers on separation, and needless court challenges against the UK Government, from ministers governing in the nationalist interest rather than the national interest.

“Ministers are asleep at the wheel – this is unacceptable and must urgently change. The SNP should follow the example of the Scottish Conservatives and start to focus on the public’s real priorities, like tackling unacceptable NHS waiting times and the global cost-of-living crisis.”

In his first programme for government as First Minister in September, Humza Yousaf published plans to bring forward 14 pieces of legislation in the next 12 months.

The proposed legislation included the annual Budget Bill, as well as proposals for an Agriculture Bill, Misogyny Bill, Human Rights Bill and Housing Bill.

Mr Yousaf said his strategy was “unashamedly anti-poverty and pro-growth”.

Speaking in September, he added: “This programme for government sets out how we will work with partners to tackle poverty, to promote growth, to strengthen the public services we all depend on.

“The people of Scotland should be left in absolutely no doubt whatsoever: the Scottish Government is on their side.

“This programme for government shows how we will make progress towards a fairer, wealthier and greener Scotland.”