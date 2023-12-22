Owner Wheatley Homes says it has the support of the overwhelming majority of the community, but a number of residents have protested the plans.

On Friday a group, dressed in seasonal attire, called for 'Three Wise Men' to use the flats to host some of Scotland's most vulnerable people.

After assembling at Cowcaddens subway station, a team from the Wyndford Residents Union handed over an open letter to the Scottish Housing Regulator, Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership, and the Minister for Housing.

The letter read: "There are 300 flats in the Wyndford which can be let immediately. These have not been ‘soft stripped.’

"I'm urging you to use your influence to see that they are used to house the homeless and refugees, to help tackle the Housing Emergency. These flats have full working central heating, overcladding, and all working plumbing and kitchens and bathrooms. They are C rated for energy performance.

Read More: Wyndford flats demolition project put on hold after court threat

"There are two sitting tenants in blocks 151 and 171 who remain there. They are being demolished to make way for more expensive homes.

"On the 30th of November Glasgow declared a Housing Emergency . The city is overwhelmed with homelessness. Glasgow recorded record numbers of breaches of the unsuitable accommodation order at 2661 (Jan-Nov).

"There are 2828 children in temporary accommodation, including 64 families housed in bed & breakfast and hotel accommodation, against all regulations. There has also been a quadrupling of homeless refugees in the city this year.

"Together with this Glasgow turned away over 500 people it later found it had a statutory duty to house this year, many to the streets.

"As a result of this collapse in service provision, the City is now under special measures by the Scottish Housing Regulator, with SHR demanding ministerial action.

"Yet this dire and escalating crisis which is costing lives is set to get far worse.

"As the home office prepares to batch process over 2400 asylum applications, city leaders are talking openly about housing people in leisure centres or in portacabin accommodation.

"300 habitable homes lie empty, which could right now help resolve this crisis. -- Why?

"Refusing to use these perfectly serviceable social homes is a case of ideology over common sense. The wishes of the Wheatley Group are not more important than tackling the Housing Emergency.

"Please use your influence to ensure that Glasgow City Council as The Strategic Housing Authority takes ownership of the housing emergency and cancels their unnecessary demolition, to let these homes for the homeless and refugees."

Wheatley Homes previously told the Glasgow Times that the houses were no longer fit for human habitation.

A spokesperson said: “Wheatley continues to lead from the front in helping tackle homelessness across the country.

"In the last financial year, we’ve provided more than 1300 homes to homeless people and families in Glasgow. This is part of a wider pledge by Wheatley Group, our parent company, to provide 10,000 properties to homeless people across Scotland by 2026.

“The empty bedsit and one-bedroom flats in the four blocks at Wyndford have already been stripped of essential amenities and are not fit for living in.

“These blocks are part of a massive £73m regeneration plan, which has the overwhelming support of tenants living in the area, which will see hundreds of new larger, energy-efficient family homes built for the community.”