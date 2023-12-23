Transport Scotland said: "Traffic is heavy along the majority of the A9 due to adverse weather conditions. Please allow extra time for travel and use alternative routes."

Wet weather in the north-east has already caused Ross County's Scottish Premiership fixture against Hibernian in Dingwall to be called off due to a flooded pitch.

A pitch inspection was scheduled for 10am on Saturday morning where it was ruled that the fixture was unable to take place after heavy rain overnight in the Highlands.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the area for snow and ice.

The Met Office said some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.