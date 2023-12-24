Officers recovered a quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of £195,000.

They are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 26 December. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Elliott said: “This was a significant recovery. It underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will continue to target those intent on profiting from drugs, who give no thought to the misery it causes.

“We rely on the support of the public. Your information helps us build intelligence on drug-related issues so we can act on your concerns. I urge anyone with information regarding drugs in their community to contact 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”