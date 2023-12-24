An airline launched an additional final farewell flight of a beloved aircraft for fans as it prepares to retire the fleet.
The extra event was put on after aficionados flocked for a chance to fly in Loganair's famous Saab 340 aircraft and the first two special events for the retirement celebrations hours.
However, tickets for the extra flight were also snapped up quickly.
Business HQ revealed the level of interest in the fleet farewell. The Glasgow-based carrier - the UK's largest regional airline - said the Saab had served Scotland and beyond for more than two decades.
Loganair said as it launched the extra flight: "You asked, and we answered. Due to phenomenal demand, we have added one more flight on our Saab 340 as part of our farewell events.
"This single-leg service will fly from Glasgow to Aberdeen."
The fleet is being replaced by ATR aircraft. All of the farewell events are sold out.
Major flit for famous chef
The original Six by Nico in Finnieston is set to close next month when acclaimed chef Nico Simeone opens a new flagship restaurant in Glasgow's Merchant City.
Opened in 2017, the first in what is now a string of 15 Six by Nico restaurants across the UK and Ireland will shut its doors on January 14 with all existing bookings transferring to the new venue in Merchant City's Albion Street. The Finnieston site will re-launch in February under a new brand, Sole Club, which will operate as a speakeasy-style fish restaurant and takeaway.
Luxury hotel saved by Dubai group
Mar Hall, the luxury hotel on the banks of the River Clyde in Bishopton, has been acquired out of administration.
The property has been snapped up by Dubai-based Dutco Group, supported by investment and asset management firm Align Partners. A statement said a £15 million investment package has been committed to expand and upgrade the property and reposition it as an international destination. The deal looks to have safeguarded the future of the hotel after it was plunged into uncertainty when it fell into administration in August.
Full Glasgow city centre block bought for £13m
The Clydebuilt Limited Partnership joint venture between Scottish property company Ediston and Strathclyde Pension Fund has acquired a "fully city block" on Argyle Street in Glasgow for £13 million, and revealed interest in the upper floors from hotel operators.
The block, at 167 to 205 Argyle Street, has been acquired from real estate group Toscaig in an off-market transaction, with the price reflecting a net initial yield of slightly more than 12%. Highlighting opportunities to improve the "income profile" of the block, Ediston said: "There is…60,000 sq ft of vacant accommodation over the upper second, third and fourth floors."
