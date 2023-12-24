The man was walking his dog when he was hit by a Honda Civic car on Nivensknowe Road at around 7am on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

His dog has also died since the incident, police said.

The male driver of the Honda did not require any medical treatment.

Police are keen to trace two people who were at a nearby bus stop at the time of the incident.

Sergeant Grant Hastie, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our investigation into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing and our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We would urge anyone who may have information which not yet been passed to police to come forward.

"In particular, we are working to identify two people who were at a bus stop near where the incident happened at the time and would urge them to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101 with reference number 0499 of 19 December.