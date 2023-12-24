A number of ferry services have been altered or cancelled on Christmas Eve as high winds make sailing difficult.
People heading to the islands for Christmas have been warned to travel as early as possible, with several routes cancelled altogether for the day.
Below are all the routes with alterations or cancellations.
Ardrossan to Brodick
The 11:05, 13:50 sailings from Brodick and 12:30, 15:15 departing Ardrossan are cancelled due to adverse weather with strong winds and sea swell.
An update is expected at around 15.00 for the 16.40 sailing.
The 1920 sailing from Brodick is cancelled due to continuing adverse weather with strong winds and sea conditions. The vessel will berth in Brodick overnight.
Tarbert to Lochranza
All sailings are cancelled due the weather.
Barra to Eriskay
Due to adverse weather the 08:45 sailing departing Ardmhor and the 09:25 sailing departing Eriskay are cancelled.
There will be a review for later sailings in the afternoon.
Oban to Castlebay
All sailings are cancelled due the weather.
Colintraive to Rubodach
Service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to adverse weather with forecast of strong winds throughout the whole of Christmas Eve.
Weymss Bay to Rothesay
Service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to adverse weather with forecast of strong winds throughout the whole of Christmas Eve.
Oban-Coll-Tiree
All sailings are cancelled due the weather.
Gourock to Dunoon
Due to weather conditions, sailings are suspended until further notice. A shuttle bus service will operate at 20 past the hour from Gourock and 10 to the hour from Dunoon
Shuttle bus services operate from Gourock to McInroy’s Point (Western Ferries) and from Dunoon to Hunter’s Quay (Western Ferries).
Largs to Millport
Due to adverse weather forecasts, there is a heightened possibility of disruption or cancellation to services. Those wishing to travel should plan ahead accordingly.
Due to the forecast of Westerly winds gusting in excess of 50mph today, passengers who require to travel are advised to do so as soon as possible.
Tayinloan to Gigha
Due to adverse weather conditions sailings are currently suspended.
Uig to Tarbert
Due to a forecast of strong winds, the following amended timetable will operate:
Depart Tarbert 13:00
Arrive Lochmaddy 14:50
Depart Lochmaddy 15:15
Arrive Uig 17:00
Depart Uig 17:30
Arrive Lochmaddy 19:15
Depart Lochmaddy 19:30
Arrive Tarbert 21:20
Fionnhport to Iona
No sailings
Kennacraig to Port Askaig, Kennacraig to Port Ellen
As a result of the vessel diverting to Port Askaig on Saturday 23rd, the 09:45 service will operate from Port Askaig, not Port Ellen as previously timetabled.
Gallanach to Kerrera
All sailings will be cancelled following the 12:30 sailing from Kerrera.
Tarbert to Loch Fyne
The 09:00 from Tarbert and 09:45 from Portavadie were cancelled, as were the the 1015 sailing from Tarbert and the 10:45 sailing from Portavadie.
Service remains suspended due to weather and further cancellations are likely.
Oban to Lismore
This service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to adverse weather. This is in relation to a forecast of strong southwest gales. Customers who require travel, are advised to do so early if possible.
Oban to Craignure
Due to adverse weather conditions, the 13:00 from Craignure and 14:25 from Oban have been cancelled. There will be a review at approximately 15:00 for further sailings.
Lochaline to Fishinish
Due to continuing adverse weather conditions, the afternoon sailings will now be brought forward and operate as follows:
Depart Lochaline - 1500
Depart Fishnish - 1525
Depart Lochaline - 1600
Depart Fishinsh - 1625
These will be the last sailings of the day.
Uig to Lochmaddy
All sailings on this route are at risk of disruption or cancellation at short notice.
Passengers are advised to travel at the earliest opportunity if possible.
Due to a forecast of strong winds, the following amended timetable will operate:
Depart Tarbert 13:00
Arrive Lochmaddy 14:50
Depart Lochmaddy 15:15
Arrive Uig 17:00
Depart Uig 17:30
Arrive Lochmaddy 19:15
Depart Lochmaddy 19:30
Arrive Tarbert 21:20
Raasay to Sconser
The 12:15 from Raasay and 13:00 from Sconser are cancelled. There will be a review at approx. 16:00 regarding the 16:30 departure.
Mallaig to Armadale
All sailings are cancelled due the weather.
Mallaig/Oban to Lochboisdale
All sailings are cancelled due the weather.
Mallaig to Small Isles
No service to Canna.
A navigational aid marking the reef at the entrance to Muck is out of position. As a result, service to Muck will remain liable to disruption or cancellation until the aid has been repositioned.
Due to infrastructure issues at both Eigg and Rum, these services are liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here