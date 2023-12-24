Below are all the routes with alterations or cancellations.

Ardrossan to Brodick

The 11:05, 13:50 sailings from Brodick and 12:30, 15:15 departing Ardrossan are cancelled due to adverse weather with strong winds and sea swell.

An update is expected at around 15.00 for the 16.40 sailing.

The 1920 sailing from Brodick is cancelled due to continuing adverse weather with strong winds and sea conditions. The vessel will berth in Brodick overnight.

Tarbert to Lochranza

All sailings are cancelled due the weather.

Barra to Eriskay

Due to adverse weather the 08:45 sailing departing Ardmhor and the 09:25 sailing departing Eriskay are cancelled.

There will be a review for later sailings in the afternoon.

Oban to Castlebay

All sailings are cancelled due the weather.

Colintraive to Rubodach

Service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to adverse weather with forecast of strong winds throughout the whole of Christmas Eve.

Weymss Bay to Rothesay

Service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to adverse weather with forecast of strong winds throughout the whole of Christmas Eve.

Oban-Coll-Tiree

All sailings are cancelled due the weather.

Gourock to Dunoon

Due to weather conditions, sailings are suspended until further notice. A shuttle bus service will operate at 20 past the hour from Gourock and 10 to the hour from Dunoon

Shuttle bus services operate from Gourock to McInroy’s Point (Western Ferries) and from Dunoon to Hunter’s Quay (Western Ferries).

Largs to Millport

Due to adverse weather forecasts, there is a heightened possibility of disruption or cancellation to services. Those wishing to travel should plan ahead accordingly.

Due to the forecast of Westerly winds gusting in excess of 50mph today, passengers who require to travel are advised to do so as soon as possible.

Tayinloan to Gigha

Due to adverse weather conditions sailings are currently suspended.

Uig to Tarbert

Due to a forecast of strong winds, the following amended timetable will operate:

Depart Tarbert 13:00

Arrive Lochmaddy 14:50

Depart Lochmaddy 15:15

Arrive Uig 17:00

Depart Uig 17:30

Arrive Lochmaddy 19:15

Depart Lochmaddy 19:30

Arrive Tarbert 21:20

Fionnhport to Iona

No sailings

Kennacraig to Port Askaig, Kennacraig to Port Ellen

As a result of the vessel diverting to Port Askaig on Saturday 23rd, the 09:45 service will operate from Port Askaig, not Port Ellen as previously timetabled.

Gallanach to Kerrera

All sailings will be cancelled following the 12:30 sailing from Kerrera.

Tarbert to Loch Fyne

The 09:00 from Tarbert and 09:45 from Portavadie were cancelled, as were the the 1015 sailing from Tarbert and the 10:45 sailing from Portavadie.

Service remains suspended due to weather and further cancellations are likely.

Oban to Lismore

This service is liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to adverse weather. This is in relation to a forecast of strong southwest gales. Customers who require travel, are advised to do so early if possible.

Oban to Craignure

Due to adverse weather conditions, the 13:00 from Craignure and 14:25 from Oban have been cancelled. There will be a review at approximately 15:00 for further sailings.

Lochaline to Fishinish

Due to continuing adverse weather conditions, the afternoon sailings will now be brought forward and operate as follows:

Depart Lochaline - 1500

Depart Fishnish - 1525

Depart Lochaline - 1600

Depart Fishinsh - 1625

These will be the last sailings of the day.

Uig to Lochmaddy

All sailings on this route are at risk of disruption or cancellation at short notice.



Passengers are advised to travel at the earliest opportunity if possible.

Raasay to Sconser

The 12:15 from Raasay and 13:00 from Sconser are cancelled. There will be a review at approx. 16:00 regarding the 16:30 departure.

Mallaig to Armadale

All sailings are cancelled due the weather.

Mallaig/Oban to Lochboisdale

All sailings are cancelled due the weather.

Mallaig to Small Isles

No service to Canna.

A navigational aid marking the reef at the entrance to Muck is out of position. As a result, service to Muck will remain liable to disruption or cancellation until the aid has been repositioned.



Due to infrastructure issues at both Eigg and Rum, these services are liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.