A 22-year-old man was hospitalised after five masked men broke into his Paisley home and beat him.
At around 12.30am on Christmas Eve the individuals, who were wearing face masks and dark clothing, entered the flat on Morar Drive.
The 22-year-old was then beaten with a blunt object before the assailants made off.
The injured man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and released after treatment.
Detective Constable James Campbell of Paisley Police Station said: “Our investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this attack, and to identify and trace the men responsible.
“The suspects wore face masks with blue or black clothing.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Morar Drive around shortly after midnight on Sunday morning who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist our enquiry to please contact 101 quoting reference number 0086 of 24 December.
"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”
