It comes amid rising cases of violence against women and girls over the winter period.

Figures for 2021-22 show police recorded 64,807 incidents of domestic violence, with common assault accounting for 32% of such crimes recorded.

READ MORE: Education Secretary confirms £7m for abuse victims used in pay deal

December and January were among the most frequent months for incidents that year, according to Scottish Government data, alongside the summer months of July and August.

Ms Thomson said: “What is a time of love and celebration for many households at this time of year can sadly be a very different experience for men and women who are victims of domestic abuse. We need to show them they are not alone this Christmas.

“We know from evidence that incidences of domestic violence increase over the festive period, and that people trapped in abusive households can feel even more isolated.

“I would encourage anyone experiencing violence and abuse to reach out for confidential support via the Scottish Women’s Aid helpline. Confidential, professional support remains available all throughout the holiday period.

“For anyone in an abusive relationship – or knows someone who is – please reach out to Scotland’s 24/7 domestic abuse and forced marriage helpline on 0800 027 1234.”