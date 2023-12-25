Detectives are seeking to identify two men in connection with an attempted murder in Fife.
Police said two men, both aged 41, were targeted by two other males in a car park on South Street in Glenrothes at around 6.50pm on Thursday.
One of the men who was targeted suffered serious injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.
Officers are now working to identify the two other men in connection with the incident.
The first is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of slim build.
He was wearing a light jacket with the hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured snood up to his eyes and may have had a tammy hat on.
The second man was also around 5ft 10in tall, in his 20s and of slim build.
He spoke with a Glaswegian accent and was wearing a dark, possibly blue, jacket with the hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured snood up to his eyes.
Detective Sergeant Steph Drummond said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3449 of December 21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
