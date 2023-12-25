An £11.1 million project to upgrade the signalling system and improve level crossing safety around Craigendoran in Helensburgh is to take place over the festive period.
Network Rail engineers will be making Geilston level crossing safer through the installation of a Miniature Stop Light (MSL) system starting on Hogmanay.
Similar work will also take place on the privately accessible Geilston Farm level crossing later in January, with the MSL system there helping to reduce the use of train horns in the area.
MSL systems consist of red and green lights with an audible warning in advance of a train’s arrival, replacing the current set-up that requires users to stop, look and listen to check if trains are coming before crossing.
Worn-out signalling equipment will be upgraded, along with its power supply and CCTV at the level crossing will also be improved as part of the project.
Most of the work will be carried out at times when train services will not be disrupted and will be completed between January and March 2024, Network Rail said.
However, the railway line will close from 11pm on Sunday, December 31, until 5:25am on Wednesday, January 3.
Passengers are being reminded to check before they travel during this time as some services will be affected, including:
- Services from Fort William, Mallaig and Oban will terminate at Crianlarich, with rail replacement buses in operation between Crianlarich and Glasgow Queen Street.
- Caledonian Sleeper services on the West Highland Line will not run throughout the duration of the work.
- Services between Edinburgh Waverley and Helensburgh Central will terminate and start back from Dumbarton Central on January 2.
Irfan Ahmed, project manager, Network Rail Scotland, said: “Safety is our top priority and the work we’re doing at Craigendoran will improve performance and reliability for rail passengers while providing level crossing users with clear signals about when it’s safe to cross.
“In addition, the project will extend the lifespan of the cabling, signalling equipment and CCTV in the lineside area to keep the railway reliable for years to come.
“We understand that there’s never a great time to disrupt services but would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while these vital works are completed.”
