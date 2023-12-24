People in the west of Scotland were shaken by an earthquake in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 2 according to British Geological Survey (BGS), happened around 05:16 BST.

BGS said its epicentre was the small village of Kilmelford in Argyll and Bute around 16 miles south of Oban.

It was felt in a number of other areas including Lochgilphead and by residents on Mull, and Lismore.

Local reports described it as "a loud, low rumble like a heavy vehicle passing" and a "loud bang that woke me up", the BGS added on its website.

It comes weeks after a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded on the Morvern peninsula in the Highlands.

The seismic event on December 9 was felt by residents on Lismore and in the village of Benderloch. The reports described, "a loud rumbling sound" and "felt a weak trembling".

Since October 10, 10 earthquakes have been recorded on the Morvern peninsula. 

On December 3, a magnitude 1.1 earthquake was recorded,  and all the previous ones were smaller.