BGS said its epicentre was the small village of Kilmelford in Argyll and Bute around 16 miles south of Oban.

It was felt in a number of other areas including Lochgilphead and by residents on Mull, and Lismore.

Local reports described it as "a loud, low rumble like a heavy vehicle passing" and a "loud bang that woke me up", the BGS added on its website.

BGS SEISMIC INFORMATION: KILMELFORD, ARGYLL & BUTE 24 DECEMBER 2023 05:16 UTC 2.0 ML



The following preliminary information is available:



LAT/LON : 56.302° North / 5.470° West

GRID REF : 185.3 kmE / 717.6 kmN

DEPTH : 5 km

MAGNITUDE : 2.0 ML

LOCALITY : 4 km north of Kilmelford pic.twitter.com/tBmKHp3p4x — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) December 24, 2023

It comes weeks after a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded on the Morvern peninsula in the Highlands.

The seismic event on December 9 was felt by residents on Lismore and in the village of Benderloch. The reports described, "a loud rumbling sound" and "felt a weak trembling".

Since October 10, 10 earthquakes have been recorded on the Morvern peninsula.

On December 3, a magnitude 1.1 earthquake was recorded, and all the previous ones were smaller.