Families are being urged not to pour turkey fat down the sink this Christmas – or risk flooding their homes.
Trade association Water UK has issued a warning to families to dispose of cooking fats, oils and greases responsibly to avoid blocked pipes, property damage and harm to the environment.
It comes as research shows that 27% of UK adults dispose of their fats down the sink, 22% down the drain and 11% down the toilet.
A new national campaign from Water UK is encouraging people to avoid putting any leftover fats, oils or greases down the sink.
Fats, oils and greases poured down the sink or drain harden in cold pipes. They combine with wet wipes and other unflushable items to create ‘fatbergs’ which block sewer pipes, leading to sewage flooding homes and streets, and pollution in waterways. They can also block pipes in homes.
If you’re hosting over the festive period, remember that leftover oil, gravy, sauces or custard go in your food waste or bin.— Thames Water 💧 (@thameswater) December 24, 2023
If they’re rinsed down the sink, they can clog up your pipes and cause a major backup.
Get more top tips at https://t.co/p3ANERiUp0#BinItDontBlockIt pic.twitter.com/v5aqrtxcRE
Sewer blockages cost the UK up to £200 million each year, and more than 3,000 homes are flooded because of them, Water UK said.
Tips on how to responsibly dispose of fats, oils and grease include:
– Allow them to cool and wipe away with kitchen towel and place in the bin.
– Cooled oils can be poured into a heatproof container, then placed in the bin.
– Pour into a pot and use again to cook another meal.
– Use a sink strainer to catch greasy food scraps.
William Davies, communications director at Water UK, said: “We all love our Christmas dinner but cooking up that delicious festive feast leaves behind a trail of leftover fat, oil and grease.
“Amid the yuletide cheer the last thing we want to think about is what should happen to this gloopy mess. But disposing of it down the sink or drain can cause real problems in our sewers, harm wildlife and block the pipes in our homes as well.
“This festive season why not do your bit to protect your ho, ho home by putting any fats, oils and greases in the bin and not down the sink.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here