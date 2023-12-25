A band of heavy rain and hill snow is forecast to move northeast across Scotland on Wednesday, falling as rain at low elevations (below 200 metres), with 20-30 mm developing quite widely, with a risk of 50-70 mm in some locations.

Snow is also expected at higher elevations (above 200 metres), with 10-15 cm likely to accumulate, particularly on southeast-facing hills.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️



Rain & snow across parts of Scotland



Wednesday 0600 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PYKWsBoGiM — Met Office (@metoffice) December 25, 2023

Very strong southeasterly winds will accompany the rain and snow and exacerbate any impacts, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, outbreaks of heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption to travel and a risk of flooding in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders on Wednesday.

20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate quite widely, with as much as 70-90 mm predicted in a few locations.

The yellow warnings come after The Met Office provisionally recorded the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record.

The forecasting body said: “It has been a very mild 24 hours across parts of the UK

“Provisionally this Christmas we have recorded the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record, with both Exeter Airport and East Malling not falling below 12.4C”.