Yellow weather warnings have been issued for heavy rain and snow across large parts of Scotland this week.
A Met Office warning for rain covering the south of Scotland comes into force at 3am on Wednesday and lasts until 6pm, while a further rain and snow warning for the west, central and north east comes into force at 6am and lasts until the end of the day.
A band of heavy rain and hill snow is forecast to move northeast across Scotland on Wednesday, falling as rain at low elevations (below 200 metres), with 20-30 mm developing quite widely, with a risk of 50-70 mm in some locations.
Snow is also expected at higher elevations (above 200 metres), with 10-15 cm likely to accumulate, particularly on southeast-facing hills.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 25, 2023
Rain & snow across parts of Scotland
Wednesday 0600 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PYKWsBoGiM
Very strong southeasterly winds will accompany the rain and snow and exacerbate any impacts, the Met Office said.
Meanwhile, outbreaks of heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption to travel and a risk of flooding in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders on Wednesday.
20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate quite widely, with as much as 70-90 mm predicted in a few locations.
The yellow warnings come after The Met Office provisionally recorded the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record.
The forecasting body said: “It has been a very mild 24 hours across parts of the UK
“Provisionally this Christmas we have recorded the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record, with both Exeter Airport and East Malling not falling below 12.4C”.
