The contents of a property considered Scotland's most important neoclassical home are set to go to auction.
Cairness House sits in its own 100-acre grounds in Buchan, four miles south east of Fraserburgh.
It is one of the finest examples of the work of esteemed Scottish architect James Playfair, who was championed for his innovative designs in the Neoclassical tradition.
The house was designed by Playfair in the late 18th century, with Sir John Soane, who was also famed for his Neoclassical designs, assisting in the final phase of the build following Playfair's death in 1794.
Having been a home for residents such as Charles Gordon of Buthlaw and Cairness (1749-1796), who commissioned it to be built, Major Thomas Gordon (1788-1841), a friend of Lord Byron, to the Gordon family who sold the estate to the Countess of Southesk (1893-1945), in 1937 (granddaughter of Edward VII), the house fell into disrepair until 2001.
The new owners embarked on the enormous task of restoring the house and grounds, carefully curating each interior with important art works, furniture, decoration, lighting and textiles, that would help bring the house back to its former glory.
This included the library, designed as an Etruscan room, with its colours derived from ancient painted terracotta vases, to the Egyptian Room featuring hieroglyphic symbols, which was believed to be one of the earliest surviving rooms of its kind in the world.
The success of this exceptional restoration was marked by the winning of the Georgian Group Architectural Awards prize for the best Georgian country house in Britain in 2009.
The Georgian group commented: “From being a moribund building at risk, riddled with dry rot, Cairness is now a magnificent private home.”
Now the works that were to adorn each room of Cairness are to be presented for sale at auction.
Among a range of important paintings in the sale is a portrait of H.R.H. Prince Frederick Augustus, Duke of York (1763-182), who commissioned the work himself directly from the celebrated English portrait painter Sir Thomas Lawrence, P.R.A. (1769-1830). It carries an estimate of £40,000-£60,000.
Another important portrait in the sale is by Royal Academician Francis Cotes (1726-70), one of the most fashionable portrait painters in London during the third-quarter of the 18th century. The work carries an estimate of £60,000-£100,000.
An oil portrait by the British artist William Etty (1787-1849), the only important British painter before the 20th century to have dedicated his career to painting the nude and semi-nude, is another addition to the sale. The painting in the sale portrays the highly successful actor and theatre manager William Charles Macready (1793-1873), famous for his Shakespearian roles. The portrait carries an estimate of £5,000-£7,000.
Elsewhere in the sale is a historical Flemish tapestry depicting the Coronation of Alexander the Great (356-323 BC). The tapestry derives in part from designs by Peter Paul Rubens of 1616. It was owned by the Grant family of Monymusk House, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire and carries an estimate of £10,000-£15,000.
Among a selection of sculptures in the sale is a carved marble bust of the Anglo-Irish statesman, diplomat and politician Robert Stewart, 2nd Marquess of Londonderry (1769-1822), who commissioned Sir Francis Chantrey (1781-1841), one of England's foremost sculptors, to make his bust. It carries an estimate of £8,000-£12,000.
A pair of ebonised plaster female torchère figures depicting the ‘vestal virgin’ are by the sculptor Henry Hopper (1767-1844), who exhibited at the Royal Academy from 1799 to 1834. The pair dates from 1810 and carries an estimate of £2,000-£3,000 (lot 235).
Joe Robinson, Head of House Sales and Private Collections at Dreweatts, said: “It is an honour to present such a special collection from one of the most important houses in the history of Neoclassicism in Scotland.
"It is rare for a collection to come to market that has been so thoughtfully curated, with such impressive academic vision and decorative flare.
"The sale offers a fascinating insight into the art of collecting and demonstrates the dedication to quality and provenance that the owners put into obtaining the works.”
The auction will take place at Dreweatts in London on January 31. For more details, click here
