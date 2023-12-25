Little Finley, who was delivered weighing 7Lb 8oz at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, had been due on January 9 - but it seems he was in a rush to get started on life.

Mr Hamill, originally from Airdrie in Lanarkshire, said: "It was a surprise for all of us I think.

"Lauren's waters broke [on Christmas Eve] at about nine in the morning but contractions didn't start until about four in the afternoon.

"We headed into hospital about 10 at night and that was it.

"Lauren was planning on taking some pain relief but we didn't even get the chance - it was just that quick.

"Finley's been sleeping and just taking in the world.

"It's a bit funny because myself and my partner tend to be a bit late to things, so for him to come so early is definitely a bit ironic.

"We were supposed to going to be going to separate places [on Christmas Day] to see different family, and then meet up after that, but that just went out the window."

Mr Hamill said the couple "can't wait" to take their newborn son back to their home in Glasgow to celebrate the rest of the festive season as a new family of three.

Meanwhile, at the Princess Royal maternity hospital in Glasgow, 29-year-old Ginika Ezechukwu welcomed her baby girl one week late at 6.35am on Christmas Day.

Mum Ginika Ezechukwu with her baby daughter, Chizaram, who arrived a week overdue (Image: Colin Mearns/Herald&Times)

Ms Ezechukwu, who moved to Scotland from Nigeria two years ago, already has a two-year-old son who was delivered two days late - so she was not surprised when her daughter was slow to arrive.

Chizaram Ezenwa was born weighing 8lb 2oz after her mother went into labour on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Ms Ezechukwu said: "She wasn't due on Christmas - she was due about a week ago, but I guess she decided to wait.

"She's doing well, she's eating now. I'm still very sore but I'm getting there.

"My son came two days after his due date so I was thinking she might be late, but I had a false labour two days ago and I came it but they sent me back home.

"I was offered an induction but I said 'no, I want to wait and let her come whenever she wants' - and then she decided to come on Christmas Day."

They were among a handful of Christmas deliveries delighting parents across Scotland.

In Edinburgh, baby Lexi was born to mum Marissa McLean, 31, and Kevin Lothian, 33 at 12.59 on Christmas Day at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, weighing 7lb 8oz.

At St John's Hospital in Livingston, 35-year-old Claire Gray and her partner Kyle, 36, welcomed a baby girl.

The pair, from Bathgate, West Lothian, are still deciding on a name for the little one, who was born just after 7am and weighed eight and a half pounds.

Meanwhile, Ayrshire welcomed its newest resident - a baby boy, named Blair Logan, at 12.52am.

Blair, weighing 9lb 4.5oz, is a little brother to three-year-old Freya and a first son for parents, Laura and Andrew Logan, from Kilmarnock.

He is also the last ever Christmas baby to be delivered by Senior Charge Midwife, Lillias Love, who is soon due to retire.