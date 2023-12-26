A footpath in Fife is to be closed off to the public as work continues on the £116 million Levenmouth rail restoration scheme.
The path in Leven, which crosses the railway between Methil Brae and Rosemount Grove, will close from Wednesday, December 27.
Closure of the section of the path is needed to enable engineers to fence-off the railway to keep the public safe, Network Rail said.
From early January more trains will be running on the line at the location as work progresses on the new Levenmouth Rail Link.
READ MORE: Disruption as railway line to close over New Year for improvement works
A signed diversion will take walkers and cyclists safely around the site via the Sawmill bridge to reconnect with the footpath.
Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link project, said: “The closure of the footpath will keep the public safe and off the tracks as more trains begin to use the line.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here