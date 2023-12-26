Closure of the section of the path is needed to enable engineers to fence-off the railway to keep the public safe, Network Rail said.

From early January more trains will be running on the line at the location as work progresses on the new Levenmouth Rail Link.

A signed diversion will take walkers and cyclists safely around the site via the Sawmill bridge to reconnect with the footpath.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link project, said: “The closure of the footpath will keep the public safe and off the tracks as more trains begin to use the line.”