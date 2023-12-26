The provision of free charging at ScotRail stations helped promote the use of electric cars while reducing carbon emissions, however, providing it free of charge has cost the train operator around £700,000 per year.

The charge of 43 pence per kilowatt hour is similar to most local authorities and is in the bottom third of tariffs on the ChargePlace Scotland Network.

It is hoped that introducing the charges will discourage non-rail users from blocking the locations.

ScotRail said the charges are aimed solely at helping it to recover the cost to the taxpayer of operating the charging points, with no profit being made from the tariff.

There are currently 60 locations with charging points at ScotRail stations, with 80 points providing 168 individual connections.

The new East Linton station, which opened on Wednesday, December 13, has provision to charge 18 vehicles.

A fixed overstay payment of £12 per 12 hours will apply.

David Lister, ScotRail Director of Safety, Engineering, and Sustainability, said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible journey experience, and improving the availability of electric vehicle charging points is one of the ways we can do that.

“One of the main complaints we receive is that the charging points at our car parks are currently being blocked by vehicles overstaying, and the tariff from 8 January 2024 will help to remove that issue.

“It is important that ScotRail delivers the best possible value to taxpayers and the charging tariff will ensure that we recover the cost of operating them, allowing funds to be spent on improving rail services.”