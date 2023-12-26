ScotRail is to introduce an electric vehicle charging tariff at its station car parks from January 8, 2024.
An electric vehicle charging tariff will be applied to all charging points across the ScotRail parking network, bringing the train operator into line with other service providers in Scotland.
The provision of free charging at ScotRail stations helped promote the use of electric cars while reducing carbon emissions, however, providing it free of charge has cost the train operator around £700,000 per year.
The charge of 43 pence per kilowatt hour is similar to most local authorities and is in the bottom third of tariffs on the ChargePlace Scotland Network.
READ MORE: Scotland's EV charging postcode lottery, mapped and ranked
It is hoped that introducing the charges will discourage non-rail users from blocking the locations.
ScotRail said the charges are aimed solely at helping it to recover the cost to the taxpayer of operating the charging points, with no profit being made from the tariff.
There are currently 60 locations with charging points at ScotRail stations, with 80 points providing 168 individual connections.
The new East Linton station, which opened on Wednesday, December 13, has provision to charge 18 vehicles.
A fixed overstay payment of £12 per 12 hours will apply.
David Lister, ScotRail Director of Safety, Engineering, and Sustainability, said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible journey experience, and improving the availability of electric vehicle charging points is one of the ways we can do that.
“One of the main complaints we receive is that the charging points at our car parks are currently being blocked by vehicles overstaying, and the tariff from 8 January 2024 will help to remove that issue.
“It is important that ScotRail delivers the best possible value to taxpayers and the charging tariff will ensure that we recover the cost of operating them, allowing funds to be spent on improving rail services.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel