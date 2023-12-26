Police and emergency services attended the scene and seven people were taken by ambulance to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Two children aged 15 and 6 were then transferred to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries. A woman was also transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The A82 was closed for around two hours in both directions as a result of the crash.

Officers are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a vehicle which was being overtaken at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website and quote incident 2260 of 24/12/2023